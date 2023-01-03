Today In Pictures, Jan 2, 2023

 A child admiring colourful lanterns in Nanjing, China, riot police officers clash with demonstrators in Santa Cruz de la Sierra, Bolivia, and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.

Updated
1 min ago
Published
18 min ago
A child admiring colourful Chinese lanterns in Nanjing, in China's eastern Jiangsu province. PHOTO : AFP
Riot police officers clash with demonstrators as protests following the arrest of Santa Cruz governor and right-wing opposition leader Luis Fernando Camacho over an alleged coup in 2019 continue in Santa Cruz de la Sierra, Bolivia. PHOTO : REUTERS
Faithful queue to enter St.Peter’s Basilica to pay homage to former Pope Benedict at the Vatican on January 2, 2023. PHOTO : REUTERS
Devotees lie down and pray inside coffins to get rid of bad luck and to reborn again for a fresh start in the New Year at a temple in Nonthaburi, in the outskirt of Bangkok, Thailand on January 2, 2023. PHOTO : REUTERS
Workers dye thread at a factory in Lahore, Pakistan on January 2, 2023. PHOTO : AFP
Secretary-General of the Egyptian Supreme Council of Antiquities, Mostafa Waziri takes a close look at the ancient Egyptian artefact 'Green Sarcophagus' after it was returned from the Houston Museum of Natural Sciences, in Cairo, Egypt on 02 January 2023. The artefact is three meters long carved in wood with columns of hieroglyphic texts dating back to the Late Period (664-332 BC). PHOTO : EPA-EFE
Participant Junior Lambrechts has his face painted in preparation for the Cape Minstrel Carnival in Cape Town, South Africa on January 2, 2023. PHOTO : REUTERS
Shirts depicting the soccer icon Pele are displayed for sale as fans line up to pay their respects at the stadium in Santos, Brazil. The love and adoration for the man that Brazilians and many others call the king of soccer was on full display in Santos, the port city that Pele put on the map for 18 years. PHOTO : NYT
Death of Brazilian soccer legend Pele - Vila Belmiro Stadium, Santos, Brazil on January 2, 2023. General view of mourners queue to pay their respect to Pele during his funeral tribute at Vila Belmiro stadium PHOTO : REUTERS

