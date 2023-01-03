The Straits Times
Toggle navigation
The Straits Times
Multimedia
The Straits Times
Edition
:
International
Singapore
Main navigation
Home
Singapore
Toggle Dropdown
Jobs
Housing
Parenting & Education
Politics
Health
Transport
Courts & Crime
Consumer
Environment
Community
Asia
Toggle Dropdown
SE Asia
East Asia
South Asia
Australia/NZ
World
Toggle Dropdown
United States
Europe
Middle East
Opinion
Toggle Dropdown
ST Editorial
Cartoons
Forum
Life
Toggle Dropdown
Food
Entertainment
Style
Travel
Arts
Motoring
Home & Design
Business
Toggle Dropdown
Economy
Invest
Banking
Companies & Markets
Property
Tech
Toggle Dropdown
Tech News
E-sports
Reviews
Sport
Toggle Dropdown
Football
Schools
Formula One
Combat Sports
Basketball
Tennis
Golf
More
Toggle Dropdown
Opinion
Life
Business
Tech
Sport
Videos
Podcasts
Multimedia
LOG IN
Subscribe
E-paper
Toggle navigation
The Straits Times
Toggle navigation
LOG IN
Subscribe
Edition
International
Singapore
ST Read & Win
E-paper
Main navigation
Home
Singapore
Toggle Dropdown
Jobs
Housing
Parenting & Education
Politics
Health
Transport
Courts & Crime
Consumer
Environment
Community
Asia
Toggle Dropdown
SE Asia
East Asia
South Asia
Australia/NZ
World
Toggle Dropdown
United States
Europe
Middle East
Opinion
Toggle Dropdown
ST Editorial
Cartoons
Forum
Life
Toggle Dropdown
Food
Entertainment
Style
Travel
Arts
Motoring
Home & Design
Business
Toggle Dropdown
Economy
Invest
Banking
Companies & Markets
Property
Tech
Toggle Dropdown
Tech News
E-sports
Reviews
Sport
Toggle Dropdown
Football
Schools
Formula One
Combat Sports
Basketball
Tennis
Golf
More
Toggle Dropdown
Opinion
Life
Business
Tech
Sport
Videos
Podcasts
Multimedia
SPH Websites
news with benefits
SPH Rewards
STJobs
STCars
STProperty
STClassifieds
SITES
Berita Harian
Hardwarezone
Shin Min Daily News
STOMP
SGCarMart
SRX Property
tabla
Tamil Murasu
The Business Times
The New Paper
zaobao.sg
Obits.sg
Advertise with us
Today In Pictures, Jan 2, 2023
A child admiring colourful lanterns in Nanjing, China, riot police officers clash with demonstrators in Santa Cruz de la Sierra, Bolivia, and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.
Updated
1 min ago
Published
18 min ago
More
Whatsapp
Linkedin
FB Messenger
Telegram
Twitter
Reddit
WeChat
Pinterest
Print
Copy permalink
Copy to clipboard
https://str.sg/wyHA
A child admiring colourful Chinese lanterns in Nanjing, in China's eastern Jiangsu province. PHOTO : AFP
Riot police officers clash with demonstrators as protests following the arrest of Santa Cruz governor and right-wing opposition leader Luis Fernando Camacho over an alleged coup in 2019 continue in Santa Cruz de la Sierra, Bolivia. PHOTO : REUTERS
Faithful queue to enter St.Peter’s Basilica to pay homage to former Pope Benedict at the Vatican on January 2, 2023. PHOTO : REUTERS
Devotees lie down and pray inside coffins to get rid of bad luck and to reborn again for a fresh start in the New Year at a temple in Nonthaburi, in the outskirt of Bangkok, Thailand on January 2, 2023. PHOTO : REUTERS
Workers dye thread at a factory in Lahore, Pakistan on January 2, 2023. PHOTO : AFP
Secretary-General of the Egyptian Supreme Council of Antiquities, Mostafa Waziri takes a close look at the ancient Egyptian artefact 'Green Sarcophagus' after it was returned from the Houston Museum of Natural Sciences, in Cairo, Egypt on 02 January 2023. The artefact is three meters long carved in wood with columns of hieroglyphic texts dating back to the Late Period (664-332 BC). PHOTO : EPA-EFE
Participant Junior Lambrechts has his face painted in preparation for the Cape Minstrel Carnival in Cape Town, South Africa on January 2, 2023. PHOTO : REUTERS
Shirts depicting the soccer icon Pele are displayed for sale as fans line up to pay their respects at the stadium in Santos, Brazil. The love and adoration for the man that Brazilians and many others call the king of soccer was on full display in Santos, the port city that Pele put on the map for 18 years. PHOTO : NYT
Death of Brazilian soccer legend Pele - Vila Belmiro Stadium, Santos, Brazil on January 2, 2023. General view of mourners queue to pay their respect to Pele during his funeral tribute at Vila Belmiro stadium PHOTO : REUTERS
Join
ST's Telegram channel
and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.
TODAY IN PICTURES
Back to the top