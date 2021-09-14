Today in Pictures, Sept 14, 2021

Typhoon Chanthu approaches Shanghai, China, protests continue in Bangkok, Thailand, and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.

People hold umbrellas amid rainfall, as Typhoon Chanthu approaches, in Shanghai, China, September 13, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS
Fireworks launched by protesters explode in front of riot police during a demonstration calling for the resignation of Thailand's Prime Minister Prayut Chan-O-Cha over the government's handling of the Covid-19 coronavirus crisis in Bangkok on September 12, 2021. PHOTO: AFP
A woman crosses a river using the remains of a bridge, swept away during flooding the previous year, at Malela village in Luwu Regency, South Sulawesi, on September 13, 2021. PHOTO: AFP
A photo released on September 14, 2021, show Bangladeshi workers hanging out and socialising at the open plaza affectionately called Bangla Square on September 5, 2021. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/WALLACE WOON
Workers unravel silver blue fabric, part of the process of wrapping L'Arc de Triomphe in Paris on September 12, 2021, designed by the late artist Christo. PHOTO: AFP
A cowboy seen in a steer wrestling competition, in a stadium, during the Western Festival in St-Tite, Quebec, Canada, September 12, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS
A photo issued on Septermber 13, 2021, shows a dog being examined at Royal Care Vet Clinic that offers animals medical and grooming care, in Nablus, the Israeli-occupied West Bank, September 7, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS
A bee flies over a cosmos flower at a park in Seoul, South Korea, September 13, 2021.PHOTO: REUTERS
A woman takes a selfie amid a cosmos flower field at a park in Seoul, South Korea, September 13, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS
Canada´s Lily Plante (L) and Sarah Van Dam compete in Women's Madison final during Track Cycling Nations Cup on September 12, 2021 in Cali, Colombia. PHOTO: AFP
