To sir, with love

Students from St Andrew's Secondary School walking down Francis Thomas Drive on Aug 7, 1980.

The road is named in memory of the late Mr Francis Thomas, a former principal of the school who was known affectionately as Papa Thomas.

The school took the opportunity to have the road named in his honour when the Government constructed the path as an alternative access to the compound, after sealing off an entrance via Graham White Drive to make way for part of the Pan-Island Expressway.

The road was officially opened on the school's 118th Founder's Day on Sept 13, 1980, by his wife.

Mr Thomas resigned from St Andrew's in 1975, but continued to teach after his retirement. He died of cancer on Oct 12, 1977, aged 65.

Buy the photograph at: bit.ly/Francis-Thomas Photonico is a website offering high-quality stock photos that celebrate Asian contemporary culture and heritage. It is a platform that showcases the thousands of editorial and stock photos that our staff and contributing photographers shoot.

These photos can be purchased for personal and commercial use at an affordable price.

www.photonico.asia

Search/Buy/Use

1. Search from a vast selection of curated Asian culture and heritage photos.

2. Buy photos of old and modern Singapore, travel, nature, food, daily life and more.

3. Use the photos on different platforms with our various licensing options.

Shoot/Share/Earn

1. Shoot your own photos of Singapore and Asian street scenes, nature, daily life and travel.

2. Share them with us and be part of our community of photographers at Photonico.asia

3. Earn when your photos are sold with our 50 per cent revenue share programme.