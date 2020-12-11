Tip of the iceberg

The British Royal Air Force released footage of the world's largest iceberg, A68a, this week, taken during a reconnaissance mission to assess its state.

The frozen block, which has been crumbling, is drifting in the south Atlantic Ocean after breaking away from Antarctica in 2017.

It is now 150km off the island of South Georgia, a British Overseas Territory, the BBC reported. The iceberg has a surface area of approximately 4,200 sq km, about six times that of Singapore.

Officials are keeping a close eye on A68a to see if it will drift past the island, or if it will get caught in the shallows and anchor itself in place.

The latter situation could make it more difficult for some of the millions of seals, penguins and other wildlife on the island to hunt for food.

In the meantime, a fleet of satellites will be monitoring A68a.