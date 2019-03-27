Time travel through tech

Visitors will get to explore the extent of surveillance in East and West Berlin through a new interactive map exhibition at the Gedenkstatte Berlin-Hohenschonhausen memorial site in Berlin, a former detention centre during the Soviet era.

Upon entering the exhibition, visitors will be greeted by a 160 sq m aerial map of the city, which is marked with the course of the Berlin Wall and sites relating to the "Stasi", the former East German Ministry for State Security.

They can use tablet computers to view photos, videos and documents related to the sites, the museum's website said.

The exhibition, titled Stasi In Berlin - Surveillance And Repression In The East And West, will officially open tomorrow.