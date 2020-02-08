Throwing light on Mid-East city

The 10th annual Sharjah Light Festival in the United Arab Emirates opened on Wednesday.

Organised by the Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority, the festival opened with a show at the Sharjah City Municipality building (above), with the iconic building lit up in a colourful display.

The festival, which runs till Saturday, takes place across 20 well-known landmarks and locations in Sharjah and the surrounding areas.

Designs inspired by local culture, stories and traditions are cast onto landmarks such as the Al Noor Mosque, Al Hisn Fort and Sharjah University City Campus.

The light show is accompanied by specially curated music.