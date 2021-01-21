Throwing caution to the wind

A throng of people at Rio de Janeiro's Ipanema Beach on Sunday amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Brazil is the world's third worst-hit country, behind only the United States and India. Infections from the coronavirus there have passed the 8.5-million mark, and more than 210,000 deaths have been reported. The nation battles two worrisome new variants of the virus, at least one of which is more contagious and could be contributing to the country's recent surge in cases.

But on Monday, it kicked off its nationwide vaccination campaign, providing a glimmer of hope in a country where a strained healthcare system and lax precautions have given the virus free rein.

