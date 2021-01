With most workplaces, schools and shops shut, foot traffic was light at the usually crowded courtyard at Toa Payoh Mall in the early afternoon of April 27, 2020. Singapore was approaching the end of the first phase of its circuit breaker period, which began on April 7 and was due to end on May 4, but the Government announced that the measures to stem the spread of the coronavirus would be tightened and extended by another four weeks until June 1.

ST PHOTO: GAVIN FOO