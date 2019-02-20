They'll be coming round the mountain

It was a winding road into the mountains for the competitors in the 2019 Tour of Oman bicycle race on Monday.

The third stage of the race was a gruelling 192km route that took cyclists through steep climbs from Shati al-Qurm to Qurayyat.

Kazakh cyclist Alexey Lutsenko, who was the overall champion last year, finished ahead of the pack. It was his second stage victory since the race started last Saturday, putting the 26-year-old on track to repeat last year's success.

The race ends tomorrow.