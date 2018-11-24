The winds of change
The Sidrap wind farm, located in South Sulawesi, is the first in Indonesia and the largest in the region, with 30 wind turbines on the farm and a capacity of 75MW.
The farm, which came on line in July and cost US$150 million (S$206 million), not only adds to the province's electrical reserves but also provides a source of renewable electricity, which can lead to reduced dependence on fossil fuels.
Another wind farm, called Tolo 1 and with a capacity of 72MW, is due to start operating this month in Jeneponto, South Sulawesi.
It is part of what investors hope will be a surge in wind and solar investment in Indonesia, driven by falling equipment costs, growing demand for electricity and policy changes by the Indonesian government.