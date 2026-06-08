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The Week in Pictures: Yadnya Kasada festival in Indonesia; blue moon over Russia

By

Joyce Fang

Published: Jun 08, 2026, 09:53 AM

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Yadnya Kasada celebrations in Indonesia, a blue moon in Russia, and i Light Singapore returns to Marina Bay – these and more pictures from around the world in this week’s selection.

JUNE 1

Villagers catching offerings thrown into Mount Bromo’s crater by Tengger Hindu devotees during the Yadnya Kasada festival in East Java, Indonesia. 

PHOTO: AFP

JUNE 2

People surveying damage to cars following Russian missile and drone strikes at a garage in Kyiv.

PHOTO: REUTERS

JUNE 1

A blue moon is seen behind the arch of the Zhivopisny Bridge in Moscow. The phenomenon occurs about once every two to three years.

PHOTO: REUTERS

JUNE 3

Well-wishers holding candles and portraits of Queen Suthida during her 48th birthday celebrations at Sanam Luang in Bangkok.

PHOTO: EPA

JUNE 6

Thousands of protesters gathering during a Cockroach Janta Party protest in New Delhi in support of a movement demanding greater government accountability and the resignation of India’s education minister.

ATUL LOKE/NYTIMES

JUNE 1

Rescuers and residents searching through rubble for survivors following a deadly explosion that killed dozens of people in Kaung Tat village, Shan state, Myanmar.

PHOTO: AFP

JUNE 5

Visitors viewing Japanese artist Fujiko Nakaya’s Cloud #07156, part of her Fog Sculpture series, during a press preview at the Bourse de Commerce in Paris.

PHOTO: AFP

JUNE 3

A visitor posing for a photo with Cube Graphics, an installation by French artist Cyril Lancelin featuring repeating wave-like patterns that create an illusion of movement, at the Marina Bay Sands Event Plaza during i Light Singapore.

ST PHOTO: JASON QUAH

JUNE 6

Russia’s Mirra Andreeva savouring victory after defeating Poland’s Maja Chwalinska to win the French Open title in Paris.

PHOTO: REUTERS

JUNE 7

Mercedes’ Andrea Kimi Antonelli celebrating after winning the Formula One Monaco Grand Prix in Monte Carlo, Monaco.

PHOTO: REUTERS

Produced by: Joyce Fang and Jananee Yegambaram

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.