The Week in Pictures: Yadnya Kasada festival in Indonesia; blue moon over Russia
Yadnya Kasada celebrations in Indonesia, a blue moon in Russia, and i Light Singapore returns to Marina Bay – these and more pictures from around the world in this week’s selection.
JUNE 1
Villagers catching offerings thrown into Mount Bromo’s crater by Tengger Hindu devotees during the Yadnya Kasada festival in East Java, Indonesia.
JUNE 2
People surveying damage to cars following Russian missile and drone strikes at a garage in Kyiv.
JUNE 1
A blue moon is seen behind the arch of the Zhivopisny Bridge in Moscow. The phenomenon occurs about once every two to three years.
JUNE 3
Well-wishers holding candles and portraits of Queen Suthida during her 48th birthday celebrations at Sanam Luang in Bangkok.
JUNE 6
Thousands of protesters gathering during a Cockroach Janta Party protest in New Delhi in support of a movement demanding greater government accountability and the resignation of India’s education minister.
JUNE 1
Rescuers and residents searching through rubble for survivors following a deadly explosion that killed dozens of people in Kaung Tat village, Shan state, Myanmar.
JUNE 5
Visitors viewing Japanese artist Fujiko Nakaya’s Cloud #07156, part of her Fog Sculpture series, during a press preview at the Bourse de Commerce in Paris.
JUNE 3
A visitor posing for a photo with Cube Graphics, an installation by French artist Cyril Lancelin featuring repeating wave-like patterns that create an illusion of movement, at the Marina Bay Sands Event Plaza during i Light Singapore.
JUNE 6
Russia’s Mirra Andreeva savouring victory after defeating Poland’s Maja Chwalinska to win the French Open title in Paris.
JUNE 7
Mercedes’ Andrea Kimi Antonelli celebrating after winning the Formula One Monaco Grand Prix in Monte Carlo, Monaco.
Produced by: Joyce Fang and Jananee Yegambaram