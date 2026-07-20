The Week in Pictures: World Cup champs Spain, deadly fire in Bangkok, water shortage in Indonesia
Spain celebrating its victory as the 2026 World Cup champion; a fire at a pub in Bangkok’s northern Chatuchak district marking one of Thailand’s deadliest blazes in nearly two decades; and wildfire smoke blanketing the downtown skyline during a severe heatwave in Toronto, Ontario – these and more pictures from around the world feature in this week’s selection.
JULY 19
Spain celebrating its victory as the football team beat Argentina 1-0 to win the World Cup 2026 tournament.
JULY 13
Norway’s striker Erling Haaland carrying a taxidermied raccoon as he gets off the plane after Norway’s national football team landed at Oslo’s Gardermoen Airport.
JULY 13
Inside Rong Beer Na Lat Phrao in Bangkok’s northern Chatuchak area after a blaze broke out in the bar and restaurant. It was the deadliest fire in Thailand in nearly two decades, with initial inspections showing several safety lapses such as a lack of emergency exit signs, emergency lighting and fire alarms.
JULY 17
Villagers collecting spring water in bottles at Gunung Batur village in Cilegon, Indonesia. Residents are facing acute water shortages as an intense El Nino weather pattern prolongs the dry season, triggering severe drought and food security risks across the region.
JULY 13
Fireworks and drones lighting up the night sky around the Eiffel Tower during a choreographed performance marking Bastille Day celebrations in Paris, France.
JULY 14
Hungary’s Gabor Czeller warming up with a broom prior to the men’s hammer throw competition at the Gyulai Istvan Memorial Athletics Grand Prix in Budapest.
JULY 14
People displaced by the recent twin earthquakes in Venezuela receiving hygiene kits in Mare Abajo, La Guaira state. The death toll from the devastating June 24 quakes has surpassed 5,000.
JULY 16
A skater wearing traditional Cholita attire competing in a skating competition in La Paz, Bolivia.
JULY 15
A Canada goose standing on the shoreline of the Toronto Islands on Lake Ontario as wildfire smoke blankets the downtown skyline during a heatwave.
JULY 15
Ice sculptures depicting a farmer and a construction worker melting near the Colosseum in Rome during a Greenpeace demonstration. The protest aimed to highlight the impact of severe heatwaves on outdoor workers as global warming intensifies across Italy.
Produced by: Benjamin Seetor and Suneeta Devi