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The Week in Pictures: World Cup champs Spain, deadly fire in Bangkok, water shortage in Indonesia

By

Benjamin Seetor

Published: Jul 20, 2026, 09:33 AM

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Spain celebrating its victory as the 2026 World Cup champion; a fire at a pub in Bangkok’s northern Chatuchak district marking one of Thailand’s deadliest blazes in nearly two decades; and wildfire smoke blanketing the downtown skyline during a severe heatwave in Toronto, Ontario – these and more pictures from around the world feature in this week’s selection.

Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Final - Spain v Argentina - New York/New Jersey Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey, U.S. - July 19, 2026 Spain's Queen Letizia and Spain's King Felipe VI celebrate with World Cup trophy alongside Spain players after winning the World Cup REUTERS/Carlos Barria

JULY 19

Spain celebrating its victory as the football team beat Argentina 1-0 to win the World Cup 2026 tournament.

PHOTO: REUTERS

epa13109076 Erling Braut Haaland and the Norwegian national team return from participating in the FIFA World Cup 2026 at Oslo Airport near Oslo, Norway, 13 July 2026. EPA/Jan Langhaug NORWAY OUT

JULY 13

Norway’s striker Erling Haaland carrying a taxidermied raccoon as he gets off the plane after Norway’s national football team landed at Oslo’s Gardermoen Airport.  

PHOTO: EPA

MWSAFETY14 - inside the Rong Beer Na Lat Phrao bar and restaurant in Bangkok’s northern Chatuchak area on July 12, 2026. The fire has killed at least 30 for now. Death toll expected to climb. The live music venue is usually packed with local Thai customers. Initial inspections have shown several lapses such as no emergency exit signs, no emergency lighting and no fire alarm system. The venue had also installed highly flammable material such as PU foam which experts say burn within three to four minutes and produces toxic smoke which likely caused the deaths of the customers. CREDIT: BUNDIT PRADABSOOK

JULY 13

Inside Rong Beer Na Lat Phrao in Bangkok’s northern Chatuchak area after a blaze broke out in the bar and restaurant. It was the deadliest fire in Thailand in nearly two decades, with initial inspections showing several safety lapses such as a lack of emergency exit signs, emergency lighting and fire alarms.

PHOTO: COURTESY OF BUNDIT PRADABSOOK

TOPSHOT - Villagers collect spring water with bottles at Gunung Batur village in Cilegon, Banten province, on July 17, 2026, after struggling to access groundwater at their homes in part due to the impact of El Nino, which has brought a prolonged dry season and triggered extreme drought, threatening food security in various regions of Indonesia. Indonesia's Meteorology, Climatology, and Geophysics Agency (BMKG) has warned that the country's dry season will be more intense and prolonged than average -- in part due to the El Nino weather pattern heightening risks of wildfires and droughts. (Photo by BAY ISMOYO / AFP)

JULY 17

Villagers collecting spring water in bottles at Gunung Batur village in Cilegon, Indonesia. Residents are facing acute water shortages as an intense El Nino weather pattern prolongs the dry season, triggering severe drought and food security risks across the region.

PHOTO: AFP

TOPSHOT - Fireworks and drones light up the sky around the Eiffel Tower during a choreographed show marking Bastille Day in Paris on July 13, 2026, on the eve of the annual Bastille Day parade in the French capital. (Photo by Martin BUREAU / AFP)

JULY 13

Fireworks and drones lighting up the night sky around the Eiffel Tower during a choreographed performance marking Bastille Day celebrations in Paris, France.

PHOTO: AFP

TOPSHOT - Hungary's Gabor Czeller warms up with a broom prior to the men's hammer throw competition of the Gyulai Istvan Memorial Athletics Grand Prix in Budapest, Hungary on July 14, 2026. (Photo by Attila KISBENEDEK / AFP)

JULY 14

Hungary’s Gabor Czeller warming up with a broom prior to the men’s hammer throw competition at the Gyulai Istvan Memorial Athletics Grand Prix in Budapest.

PHOTO: AFP

TOPSHOT - People displaced after the twin earthquakes receive hygiene kits in Mare Abajo, La Guaira state, Venezuela, on July 14, 2026. The death toll from the deadly earthquakes that hit Venezuela on June 24 has surpassed 4,700, while almost 17,000 people have been injured, an official report released on July 14 stated. (Photo by Raul ARBOLEDA / AFP)

JULY 14

People displaced by the recent twin earthquakes in Venezuela receiving hygiene kits in Mare Abajo, La Guaira state. The death toll from the devastating June 24 quakes has surpassed 5,000.

PHOTO: AFP

A girl wearing traditional Cholita attire participates in a Cholita skating competition in La Paz, Bolivia, July 16, 2026. REUTERS/Claudia Morales TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

JULY 16

A skater wearing traditional Cholita attire competing in a skating competition in La Paz, Bolivia.

PHOTO: REUTERS

A Canada Goose stands on the shoreline of the Toronto Islands, on Lake Ontario, as the downtown skyline is covered by wildfire smoke during a heat wave in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, July 15, 2026. Picture taken using a mobile phone. REUTERS/Kyaw Soe Oo TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

JULY 15

A Canada goose standing on the shoreline of the Toronto Islands on Lake Ontario as wildfire smoke blankets the downtown skyline during a heatwave.

PHOTO: REUTERS

Ice statues depicting a famer and a builder, groups of workers most vulnerable to heatwaves, placed by Greenpeace activists, melt under the sun, during a demonstration to highlight the impacts of global warming as a heatwave grips Italy, near the Colosseum, in Rome, Italy, July 15, 2026. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

JULY 15

Ice sculptures depicting a farmer and a construction worker melting near the Colosseum in Rome during a Greenpeace demonstration. The protest aimed to highlight the impact of severe heatwaves on outdoor workers as global warming intensifies across Italy.

PHOTO: REUTERS

Produced by: Benjamin Seetor and Suneeta Devi

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