The Week in Pictures: Winter Olympics action, Thailand and Japan go to the polls

FEB 3

Libyans gathering for the funeral of Seif al-Islam Gaddafi, the son of Libya's late long-time ruler Muammar Gaddafi, in Bani Walid in western Libya. Seif al-Islam, 53, had been seen by some as his father's successor, despite being targeted by a warrant from the International Criminal Court for alleged crimes against humanity. He was killed by gunmen who stormed his home in western Libya's Zintan.

PHOTO: AFP