The Week in Pictures: Winter Olympics action, Thailand and Japan go to the polls
FEB 6
Fireworks lighting up the night sky as the Olympic cauldron under the Arco della Pace in Milan is lit by Alberto Tomba and Deborah Compagnoni during the opening ceremony of the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics.
FEB 8
Snowboarders Ester Ledecka of Czech Republic and Aurelie Moisan of Canada in action at the Women’s Parallel Giant Slalom Elimination Run in Livigno Snow Park, Italy.
FEB 5
Vladimir Samoilov of Poland during the figure skating training session at the Milano Ice Skating Arena in Milan, Italy.
FEB 5
Visitors watching a Republic of Singapore Air Force AH-64D Apache attack helicopter, a F-16C fighter jet and a bird at the Singapore Airshow 2026.
FEB 8
Thailand's caretaker Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, the Bhumjaithai Party leader and prime ministerial candidate, at the party’s headquarters on the evening of the general election, as the preliminary vote count shows his party taking the lead, in Bangkok, Thailand.
FEB 8
A voter checking the notice board before voting in the general election at a polling station in Bangkok, Thailand.
FEB 8
Election officials standing next to ballot boxes at a ballot counting centre in Tokyo, Japan.
FEB 5
A woman with a copy of the newspaper as union members and supporters gather at a Save The Post rally outside The Washington Post office after widespread layoffs were announced, in Washington.
FEB 6
A woman holding a heart-shaped balloon while walking on the frozen Moyka River in St Petersburg, Russia.
FEB 7
A participant taking pictures of hot air balloons floating in the sky during the Festival of Hearts 2026 hot air ballooning event, organised by the Aerowaltz club in Moscow, Russia.
FEB 6
A person walking amid the ruins of a destroyed building in the Zahra neighbourhood, south-west of Nuseirat in the central Gaza Strip, at sunset.
FEB 3
Libyans gathering for the funeral of Seif al-Islam Gaddafi, the son of Libya's late long-time ruler Muammar Gaddafi, in Bani Walid in western Libya. Seif al-Islam, 53, had been seen by some as his father's successor, despite being targeted by a warrant from the International Criminal Court for alleged crimes against humanity. He was killed by gunmen who stormed his home in western Libya's Zintan.
FEB 5
A Maasai pastoralist leading emaciated cattle affected by the worsening drought due to the failed rainy season, as they walk on a dried river bed towards a watering point from their settlement near Magadi township of Kajiado, Kenya.
FEB 5
Volunteers walking along a flooded street after storm Leonardo passed by Alcacer do Sal, Portugal.
FEB 6
A woman walking along a street in Caracas, Venezuela, as the sun sets.
