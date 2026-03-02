Straitstimes.com header logo

The Week in Pictures: US and Israel attack Iran, killing its supreme leader Khamenei

Stephanie Yeow

Published: Mar 02, 2026, 10:41 AM

The US and Israel struck Iran this week, with Iran retaliating after supreme leader Khamenei was killed in the attack. Iran vowed to avenge his death as Israel launched fresh attacks on Tehran. Iran carried out retaliatory strikes, with explosions heard in Dubai, Doha and Riyadh. These and more pictures from around the world in this week’s selection.

MAR 1

Smoke rising following an explosion, after Israel and the US launched strikes on Tehran, Iran.

PHOTO: WANA via REUTERS

MAR 1

Mourners reacting to the death of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei at Enqelab Square in Tehran, Iran. Mr Khamenei was killed in an air strike during a joint US-Israeli military campaign that began on Feb 28.

PHOTO: EPA

MAR 1

People gathered at Tehran’s Enghelab Square after Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed in Israeli and US strikes.

PHOTO: WANA via REUTERS

MAR 1

A building in Juffair, Bahrain, that was damaged by an Iranian drone attack, after Israel and the US launched strikes on Iran.

PHOTO: REUTERS

FEB 28

Israeli firefighters working to put out a car on fire in Tel Aviv, after Iran launched missiles at Israel, following Israeli and US strikes on Iran,

PHOTO: REUTERS

MAR 1

A Shiite Muslim holding a photograph of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei during an anti-US and Israel protest in Srinagar, India. In Indian-administered Kashmir, several thousand Shia Muslims joined street demonstrations in main city Srinagar.

PHOTO: AFP

MAR 1

A man washing his face using a bottle of soft drink after riot police deployed irritants to disperse protesters supporting Iraqi Shi'ite armed groups gathered near the entrance of the Green Zone, attempting to move toward the US embassy in Baghdad, Iraq, after the US and Israel attacked Iran.

PHOTO: REUTERS

FEB 25

A drone view of trucks loaded with soybeans waiting to unload at the port of Miritituba as heavy grain traffic in the region has led to long lines during Brazil's harvest shipping season, in Miritituba, Brazil.

PHOTO: REUTERS

FEB 27

Kashmiri Muslim men offering prayers on the second Friday of the holy fasting month of Ramadan along a street in Srinagar, Indian Kashmir.

PHOTO: REUTERS

FEB 28

US marines participating in an amphibious assault exercise as part of the Cobra Gold 2026 joint military exercise at a military base in Chonburi province, Thailand.

PHOTO: REUTERS

FEB 27

A dead body lies covered at the scene following a deadly tram derailment in Milan, Italy.

PHOTO: REUTERS

FEB 28

A Molotov cocktail exploding near riot police during clashes at a demonstration marking the anniversary of the 2023 deadly train crash in Tempi, the country's worst railway disaster on record, in Thessaloniki, Greece.

PHOTO: REUTERS

FEB 24

Representative Al Green, Democrat of Texas, protesting before US President Donald J. Trump delivers the first State of the Union address of his second term to a joint session of Congress in the House Chamber of the US Capitol in Washington, DC.

PHOTO: REUTERS

FEB 25

A snow sculpture of a polar bear in front of the Manhattan skyline at sunset in Central Park in New York City, US.

PHOTO: REUTERS

FEB 27

Finland's Ilkka Herola in action during the Nordic Combined trial round of ski jumping at the FIS Ski Jumping World Cup in Kulm, Tauplitz, Austria.

PHOTO: REUTERS

FEB 25

Men throwing coloured powder at one another during Lathmar Holi celebrations at Barsana, Uttar Pradesh, India.

PHOTO: REUTERS

Produced by: Stephanie Yeow and Konstantinos Ikonomo​poulos

