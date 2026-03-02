The Week in Pictures: US and Israel attack Iran, killing its supreme leader Khamenei
The US and Israel struck Iran this week, with Iran retaliating after supreme leader Khamenei was killed in the attack. Iran vowed to avenge his death as Israel launched fresh attacks on Tehran. Iran carried out retaliatory strikes, with explosions heard in Dubai, Doha and Riyadh. These and more pictures from around the world in this week’s selection.
MAR 1
Smoke rising following an explosion, after Israel and the US launched strikes on Tehran, Iran.
MAR 1
Mourners reacting to the death of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei at Enqelab Square in Tehran, Iran. Mr Khamenei was killed in an air strike during a joint US-Israeli military campaign that began on Feb 28.
MAR 1
People gathered at Tehran’s Enghelab Square after Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed in Israeli and US strikes.
MAR 1
A building in Juffair, Bahrain, that was damaged by an Iranian drone attack, after Israel and the US launched strikes on Iran.
FEB 28
Israeli firefighters working to put out a car on fire in Tel Aviv, after Iran launched missiles at Israel, following Israeli and US strikes on Iran,
MAR 1
A Shiite Muslim holding a photograph of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei during an anti-US and Israel protest in Srinagar, India. In Indian-administered Kashmir, several thousand Shia Muslims joined street demonstrations in main city Srinagar.
MAR 1
A man washing his face using a bottle of soft drink after riot police deployed irritants to disperse protesters supporting Iraqi Shi'ite armed groups gathered near the entrance of the Green Zone, attempting to move toward the US embassy in Baghdad, Iraq, after the US and Israel attacked Iran.
FEB 25
A drone view of trucks loaded with soybeans waiting to unload at the port of Miritituba as heavy grain traffic in the region has led to long lines during Brazil's harvest shipping season, in Miritituba, Brazil.
FEB 27
Kashmiri Muslim men offering prayers on the second Friday of the holy fasting month of Ramadan along a street in Srinagar, Indian Kashmir.
FEB 28
US marines participating in an amphibious assault exercise as part of the Cobra Gold 2026 joint military exercise at a military base in Chonburi province, Thailand.
FEB 27
A dead body lies covered at the scene following a deadly tram derailment in Milan, Italy.
FEB 28
A Molotov cocktail exploding near riot police during clashes at a demonstration marking the anniversary of the 2023 deadly train crash in Tempi, the country's worst railway disaster on record, in Thessaloniki, Greece.
FEB 24
Representative Al Green, Democrat of Texas, protesting before US President Donald J. Trump delivers the first State of the Union address of his second term to a joint session of Congress in the House Chamber of the US Capitol in Washington, DC.
FEB 25
A snow sculpture of a polar bear in front of the Manhattan skyline at sunset in Central Park in New York City, US.
FEB 27
Finland's Ilkka Herola in action during the Nordic Combined trial round of ski jumping at the FIS Ski Jumping World Cup in Kulm, Tauplitz, Austria.
FEB 25
Men throwing coloured powder at one another during Lathmar Holi celebrations at Barsana, Uttar Pradesh, India.
Produced by: Stephanie Yeow and Konstantinos Ikonomopoulos