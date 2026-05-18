The Week in Pictures: Trump goes to China; Audemars Piguet and Swatch’s Royal Pop launch
Donald Trump meets Xi Jinping in China and the launch of Audemars Piguet and Swatch’s Royal Pop collection – these and more pictures from around the world in this week’s selection.
MAY 14
US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping talking to each other as they tour the Temple of Heaven in Beijing, China.
MAY 13
A screen in the Royal Gallery of Westminster Palace showing British Prime Minister Keir Starmer during the state opening of Parliament in London.
MAY 13
Senate security personnel and police officers asking members of the media to stay back after gunshots were heard at the Philippine Senate in Metro Manila, as chaos mounted in anticipation of an attempt to arrest a top senator wanted by the International Criminal Court.
MAY 16
Emergency services workers at the site in Bangkok where a collision between a freight train and a bus killed at least eight people and injured more than 30.
MAY 11
Tourists waving as they disembark from cruise ship MV Hondius – affected by a hantavirus outbreak – after it docked at the port of Granadilla de Abona in Tenerife, Spain.
MAY 13
A flare fired by the Israeli military descending over the village of Arnoun, as seen from Marjayoun, Lebanon.
MAY 11
A Flowcopter FC-100 heavy-lift unmanned aerial vehicle hovering with a dummy simulating an injured soldier during a NATO exercise in Bemowo Piskie, Poland, as allied forces test drone-assisted casualty evacuation.
MAY 12
Palestinian Akram Sharif al-Fayoumi, 13, an amputee skating enthusiast, shows off his skills near his family’s tent in Gaza City. He lost his left arm and right leg in an Israeli air strike in 2024.
MAY 14
Performers suspended above the ground inside a giant net during a rehearsal for the aerial performance, Noli Timere, at Empress Lawn for the Singapore International Festival of Arts.
MAY 16
Singapore American School student Keegan Darmine, 16, queueing outside ION Orchard mall ahead of the launch of the Royal Pop watch collection, a collaboration between Audemars Piguet and Swatch. He arrived at 8pm the night before.
Produced by: Wang Hui Fen and Yu Sheng Sin