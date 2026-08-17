The Week in Pictures: Total solar eclipse in Spain, earthquake in Flores island and wildfires in France
People watching the total solar eclipse in Spain, earthquake in Flores island and massive wildfires in France- these and more pictures from around the world feature in this week’s selection.
AUG 12
The moon covering the sun during a total solar eclipse as seen from the Galactica Centre, near Javalambre Astrophysical Observatory in Arcos de las Salinas, Teruel province, Spain. The eclipse carved a narrow path of totality across Arctic Russia, Greenland, western Iceland and northern and eastern Spain, ending near sunset in the Mediterranean and Balearic Islands.
AUG 14
A firefighter hosing down charred ground in the Landes forest in Luglon, south-western France. The fire that broke out in the forest has spread across 400ha, and hundreds of people “are being evacuated as a precautionary measure”, according to the south-western Landes department’s government.
AUG 14
Count Binface (centre) – a novelty candidate who is the persona of British comedian Jon Harvey – with other candidates after Reform UK party leader Nigel Farage was declared the winner for the Clacton by-election in Essex, Britain.
AUG 15
Dustin Stoltzfus (wearing blue gloves) fighting against Mansur Abdul-Malik during the middleweight bout in the UFC 330 mixed martial arts event at the Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
AUG 16
A motorist beside a collapsed building after a 7.7-magnitude earthquake in Borong, on the Indonesian island of Flores, which is part of East Nusa Tenggara province. Help started arriving for thousands of evacuees on Flores after the quake killed 51 people, injured dozens and damaged hundreds of buildings.
AUG 14
An aerial photograph showing dates laid out to dry on a field near a palm orchard in Khairpur city, in Pakistan’s Sindh province. Date season arrives in July, when temperatures in Sindh regularly exceed 40 deg C.
AUG 15
Devotees celebrating in front of a mechanised ground fireworks display during the Feast of the Assumption of Our Lady in Mosta, Malta.
AUG 15
A sedated female tiger lying inside a transport cage at the former Lujan Zoo in Argentina before leaving for Ezeiza International Airport. After the zoo closed in 2020, animal welfare organisation Four Paws arranged for 15 of its big cats to go to the US and 15 others to South Africa.
AUG 13
Rescuers and volunteers searching for survivors amid the rubble of a collapsed building three days after a 7.4-magnitude earthquake in Pereira, Colombia.
AUG 12
The carcasses of a female elephant and a calf at Kimana Sanctuary, on the outskirts of Amboseli National Park, Kenya, amid a series of elephant deaths in the area. The Kenya Wildlife Service said it had detected a high concentration of cyanide in the carcasses, raising the possibility of pesticide poisoning resulting from the animals eating fruit from surrounding farms.
Produced by: Desmond Foo and Adele Ong