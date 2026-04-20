The Week in Pictures: The Pope in Africa; Russian strike in Kiev
The Pope’s apostolic journey to Africa; Russian strike on a civilian storage facility in Kyiv – these and more pictures from around the world in this week’s selection.
April 16
Pope Leo XIV releasing a white dove after he met the people of Bamenda, at Saint Joseph’s Cathedral in Cameroon, on the fourth day of his 11-day apostolic journey to Africa.
April 16
Ukrainian rescuers working at the site of a Russian strike – which killed at least four people and injured 49 others – on a civilian storage facility in Kyiv, Ukraine, amid the Russian invasion.
April 17
Iranian women brandishing their rifles as they take part in a rally dubbed “Sacrificed Girls” to pay tribute to women killed during the Middle East war in Tehran.
April 14
FC Barcelona's Spanish midfielder Fermin Lopez (left) colliding with Club Atletico de Madrid's Argentine goalkeeper Juan Musso during the UEFA Champions League quarter-final second leg match between the two football teams at Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid, Spain.
April 14
Hindu devotees carrying burning torches take part in a procession marking the Bisket Jatra festival to celebrate the Nepali New Year in Thimi, Nepal.
April 18
A dog standing next to United Nations peacekeepers as displaced people make their way back to their homes, crossing the bridge linking southern Lebanon to the rest of the country, after a 10-day ceasefire between Lebanon and Israel went into effect, in Qasmiyeh, Lebanon.
April 19
Staff carrying a humanoid robot that crashed after the finish line at the second Beijing E-Town Half Marathon and Humanoid Robot Half Marathon in China.
April 13
People playing with soap suds during celebrations for Myanmar's Buddhist New Year water festival, also known as Thingyan, in Yangon.
April 13
Sumo wrestlers taking part in a training session before the “Honozumo” ceremonial sumo tournament at the Yasukuni Shrine in Tokyo, Japan.
April 15
Veterinarians checking Yuji, a patas monkey born in early March at Guadalajara Zoo's Integral Centre of Animal Medicine and Wellbeing in Mexico, after his mother was unable to care for him.
Produced by: Kevin Lim and Suneeta Devi