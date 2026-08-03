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The Week in Pictures: Rohingya refugees in Malaysia, 73rd anniversary of Korean War, International Tiger Day

By

Benjamin Seetor

Published: Aug 03, 2026, 11:41 AM

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North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attending a parade marking the 73rd anniversary of the Korean War armistice; Rohingya refugees sitting inside a police truck outside the UN refugee office in Kuala Lumpur; and firefighters battling blazes west of Madrid – these and more pictures from around the world feature in this week’s selection.

Rohingya refugees sit inside a truck as they are taken by police in front of the office of the U.N. Refugee Agency after being evicted from their homes, at Kuala Lumpur Malaysia July 27, 2026. REUTERS/Hasnoor Hussain TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

JULY 27

Rohingya refugees, including children, sitting inside a truck as they are taken away by police outside the office of the UN Refugee Agency in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, after being evicted from their homes.

PHOTO: REUTERS

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attends a parade marking the 73rd anniversary of the Korean War armistice, in Pyongyang, North Korea, July 27, 2026, in this photo released by North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on July 28, 2026. KCNA via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. REUTERS IS UNABLE TO INDEPENDENTLY VERIFY THIS IMAGE. NO THIRD PARTY SALES. SOUTH KOREA OUT. NO COMMERCIAL OR EDITORIAL SALES IN SOUTH KOREA. TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

JULY 28

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (in viewing gallery) watching a parade marking the 73rd anniversary of the Korean War armistice in Pyongyang, North Korea.

PHOTO: REUTERS

Migrants cross the border swimming through the sea, in Ceuta, Spain, July 31, 2026. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer REFILE - CHANGES SLUG

JULY 31

Thousands of migrants have crossed from Morocco into Spain’s North African enclave of Ceuta, prompting Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez to travel to the region to manage the unfolding border crisis.

PHOTO: REUTERS

TOPSHOT - A burnt-out Buddah statue sits on a scorched garden following a wildfire in Pelayos de la Presa, 65 kilometres south-west of Madrid, on July 28, 2026. Firefighters in Spain made progress after a "positive night" against wildfires raging west of Madrid that have forced the evacuation of tens of thousands of people, Interior Minister Fernando Grande-Marlaska said today. Spain's government declared a national emergency last week over some of the worst wildfires in the country's history raging in fronts across the Madrid region, Avila province, Toledo and eastern Valencia. (Photo by Miguel RIOPA / AFP)

JULY 28

A burnt-out Buddha statue in a garden following a wildfire in Pelayos de la Presa, south-west of Madrid. Firefighters in Spain have made progress battling the wildfires raging in the west of Madrid that have forced tens of thousands to evacuate.

PHOTO: AFP

epa13136555 Thai officials salute the portrait of the King while taking the oath of allegiance to become lawful civil servants to mark Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn's 74th birthday at Sanam Luang outside the Grand Palace in Bangkok, Thailand, 28 July 2026. Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun celebrates his 74th birthday on 28 July 2026. EPA/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

JULY 28

Thai civil servants saluting a portrait of King Maha Vajiralongkorn and taking the oath of allegiance during a ceremony marking his 74th birthday at Sanam Luang, outside the Grand Palace in Bangkok.

PHOTO: EPA

Aerial artists walk high wires suspended across the Hinnom Valley at the dress rehearsal for the opening of the Israel Festival, in Jerusalem, July 27, 2026. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

JULY 27

Aerial artistes walking on high wires suspended across the Hinnom Valley during a dress rehearsal for the opening of the Israel Festival in Jerusalem.

PHOTO: REUTERS

Commonwealth Games 2026 - Athletics - Scotstoun Stadium, Glasgow, Scotland, Britain - July 28, 2026 General view of England's Amy Hunt, New Zealand's Zoe Hobbs and Jamaica's Jonielle Smith in action with athletes during the Women's 100m Semi-Final 3 REUTERS/Phil Noble

JULY 28

The women’s 100m semi-final 3 event at the Commonwealth Games took place under torrential rain at Scotstoun Stadium in Glasgow, with England’s Amy Hunt winning the race in 11.02 seconds.

PHOTO: REUTERS

The collapsed worship hall of Yatshushiro Shrine after an earthquake with a magnitude of 7.1 struck Japan's southern Kumamoto prefecture, in Yatsushiro City, Kumamoto Prefecture, Japan, July 29, 2026. Kyodo/via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. MANDATORY CREDIT. JAPAN OUT. NO COMMERCIAL OR EDITORIAL SALES IN JAPAN. TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

JULY 29

Debris on the grounds of the Yatsushiro Shrine in Kumamoto prefecture following the collapse of its worship hall. A 7.1-magnitude earthquake struck south-western Japan on July 28, causing severe damage to historic shrines and local infrastructure across the prefecture.

PHOTO: REUTERS

epa13139167 Indian school children wearing costumes and face paint participate in the 'Save the Tiger' awareness campaign, organized by the non-governmental organization Art Cultural Educational Enlight Foundation, on International Tiger Day in Bangalore, India, 29 July 2026. International Tiger Day is observed annually on 29 July, and this year's theme is 'Securing the Future of Tigers with Indigenous Peoples and Local Communities at the Heart.' EPA/JAGADEESH NV

JULY 29

Indian schoolchildren wearing costumes and face paint participating in a “Save the Tiger” awareness campaign organised by the Art Cultural Educational Enlight Foundation during International Tiger Day in Bengaluru, India.

PHOTO: EPA

An aerial view taken on July 30, 2026 shows a mosque and surrounding buildings in Somang village in Lebak in Indonesia's western Banten province, which was deliberately flooded to make way for the construction and filling of the Karian Dam that opened in 2023 and has now re-emerged due to the El Nino-driven drought. Somang village in the western Banten province of Indonesia's Java island has re-emerged from the water years after it was deliberately flooded to make way for the construction and filling of the Karian Dam, opened in 2023. As drought has taken hold of parts of Indonesia, the long-abandoned village has turned up years after its last residents were relocated, revealing the ruins of houses and a mosque. The Southeast Asian country is bracing for months of severe drought worsened by a particularly harsh El Nino, threatening water scarcity and food insecurity. (Photo by BAY ISMOYO / AFP)

JULY 30

The long-abandoned village of Somang Hamlet in Lebak regency, Indonesia, was intentionally flooded to construct the Karian Dam. Severe El Nino-driven drought conditions have recently caused reservoir levels to drop, exposing the submerged ruins of homes and a mosque for the first time.

PHOTO: AFP

Produced by: Benjamin Seetor and Yu Sheng Sin

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.