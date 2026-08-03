The Week in Pictures: Rohingya refugees in Malaysia, 73rd anniversary of Korean War, International Tiger Day
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attending a parade marking the 73rd anniversary of the Korean War armistice; Rohingya refugees sitting inside a police truck outside the UN refugee office in Kuala Lumpur; and firefighters battling blazes west of Madrid – these and more pictures from around the world feature in this week’s selection.
JULY 27
Rohingya refugees, including children, sitting inside a truck as they are taken away by police outside the office of the UN Refugee Agency in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, after being evicted from their homes.
JULY 28
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (in viewing gallery) watching a parade marking the 73rd anniversary of the Korean War armistice in Pyongyang, North Korea.
JULY 31
Thousands of migrants have crossed from Morocco into Spain’s North African enclave of Ceuta, prompting Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez to travel to the region to manage the unfolding border crisis.
JULY 28
A burnt-out Buddha statue in a garden following a wildfire in Pelayos de la Presa, south-west of Madrid. Firefighters in Spain have made progress battling the wildfires raging in the west of Madrid that have forced tens of thousands to evacuate.
JULY 28
Thai civil servants saluting a portrait of King Maha Vajiralongkorn and taking the oath of allegiance during a ceremony marking his 74th birthday at Sanam Luang, outside the Grand Palace in Bangkok.
JULY 27
Aerial artistes walking on high wires suspended across the Hinnom Valley during a dress rehearsal for the opening of the Israel Festival in Jerusalem.
JULY 28
The women’s 100m semi-final 3 event at the Commonwealth Games took place under torrential rain at Scotstoun Stadium in Glasgow, with England’s Amy Hunt winning the race in 11.02 seconds.
JULY 29
Debris on the grounds of the Yatsushiro Shrine in Kumamoto prefecture following the collapse of its worship hall. A 7.1-magnitude earthquake struck south-western Japan on July 28, causing severe damage to historic shrines and local infrastructure across the prefecture.
JULY 29
Indian schoolchildren wearing costumes and face paint participating in a “Save the Tiger” awareness campaign organised by the Art Cultural Educational Enlight Foundation during International Tiger Day in Bengaluru, India.
JULY 30
The long-abandoned village of Somang Hamlet in Lebak regency, Indonesia, was intentionally flooded to construct the Karian Dam. Severe El Nino-driven drought conditions have recently caused reservoir levels to drop, exposing the submerged ruins of homes and a mosque for the first time.
Produced by: Benjamin Seetor and Yu Sheng Sin