The Week in Pictures: RoboCup 2026 in S. Korea; 250th anniversary of US Declaration of Independence
A 67-million-year-old Tyrannosaurus rex fossil, the unveiling of a wax effigy of a Puerto Rican singer, and celebrations to mark the 250th anniversary of the United States Declaration of Independence – these and more pictures from around the world feature in this week’s selection.
JUNE 29
Supporters of the Japanese national football team dressed in matching costumes ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026 round-of-32 football match between Brazil and Japan at Houston Stadium. Brazil won the match 2-1.
JULY 1
The skull of “Gus”, one of the largest and most complete Tyrannosaurus rex skeletons discovered, shown during a press preview at the Sotheby’s Breuer building in New York. Found on private land in South Dakota, the 67-million-year-old fossil comprises 183 bones – up to 80 per cent of the animal’s total bone mass. It will be put up for auction later in July as part of the Summer Season At The Breuer event.
JULY 2
Sofia Kenin of the US in action during her second-round match against compatriot Amanda Anisimova at Wimbledon. Anisimova won the match 6-2, 4-6, 7-6.
JULY 1
A damaged building in the Playa Grande neighbourhood of La Guaira state, Venezuela, following devastating twin earthquakes on June 24. Tens of thousands of people are in urgent need of food and shelter across the country because of the widespread destruction.
JULY 3
Robots competing in a football match at RoboCup 2026, a prominent robotics and artificial intelligence tournament held in Incheon, South Korea.
JULY 1
Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, watching a People’s Liberation Army honour guard bearing party flags at a ceremony marking the 105th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China.
JUNE 30
A massive 91m-long American flag draped over the Hoover Dam in Nevada. The display, weighing 907kg, was put up on May 25 and was illuminated nightly until July 4, when it was taken down. It was installed by a multi-state partnership to mark the 250th anniversary of the US Declaration of Independence.
JULY 5
Iranians taking part in a mass prayer for late Iranian supreme leader Ali Khamenei during a farewell ceremony at the Grand Mosalla Mosque in Tehran, ahead of his funeral.
JULY 1
An employee of the Musee Grevin in Paris touching up the wax effigy of Puerto Rican singer Bad Bunny before its unveiling at the museum.
JULY 2
Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong (in passenger seat) waving to children lining the streets of Dili in Timor-Leste as he rode in a Mini Moke driven by Timor-Leste President Jose Ramos-Horta. They were joined by Singapore Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan (back of vehicle, left) and Timor-Leste Prime Minister Xanana Gusmao (back of vehicle, right). PM Wong is on a two-day visit to the country.
Produced by: Benjamin Seetor and Adele Ong