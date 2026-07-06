The Week in Pictures: RoboCup 2026 in S. Korea; 250th anniversary of US Declaration of Independence

JULY 1

The skull of “Gus”, one of the largest and most complete Tyrannosaurus rex skeletons discovered, shown during a press preview at the Sotheby’s Breuer building in New York. Found on private land in South Dakota, the 67-million-year-old fossil comprises 183 bones – up to 80 per cent of the animal’s total bone mass. It will be put up for auction later in July as part of the Summer Season At The Breuer event.

PHOTO: AFP