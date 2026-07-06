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The Week in Pictures: RoboCup 2026 in S. Korea; 250th anniversary of US Declaration of Independence

By

Benjamin Seetor

Published: Jul 06, 2026, 11:32 AM

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A 67-million-year-old Tyrannosaurus rex fossil, the unveiling of a wax effigy of a Puerto Rican singer, and celebrations to mark the 250th anniversary of the United States Declaration of Independence – these and more pictures from around the world feature in this week’s selection.

TOPSHOT - Japan's supporters pose ahead of the 2026 World Cup round of 32 football match between Brazil and Japan at the Houston Stadium in Houston on June 29, 2026. (Photo by Paul ELLIS / AFP)

JUNE 29

Supporters of the Japanese national football team dressed in matching costumes ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026 round-of-32 football match between Brazil and Japan at Houston Stadium. Brazil won the match 2-1.

PHOTO: AFP

The head of "Gus", part of a Tyrannosaurus Rex skeleton, one of the largest T. rex ever found, is pictured during a press preview at the Sotheby's Breuer building in New York, on July 1, 2026. The 67-million-year-old skeleton, found during an excavation on private land in South Dakota and comprising 183 fossil bones, representing up to 80% of the animal’s total bone mass, making it one of the most complete T. rex fossils ever found, will be put to auction as part of the "Summer Season at the Breuer" from late June through mid-August 2026. (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP)

JULY 1

The skull of “Gus”, one of the largest and most complete Tyrannosaurus rex skeletons discovered, shown during a press preview at the Sotheby’s Breuer building in New York. Found on private land in South Dakota, the 67-million-year-old fossil comprises 183 bones – up to 80 per cent of the animal’s total bone mass. It will be put up for auction later in July as part of the Summer Season At The Breuer event.

PHOTO: AFP

Tennis - Wimbledon - All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, Britain - July 2, 2026 Sofia Kenin of the U.S. in action during her second round match against Amanda Anisimova of the U.S. REUTERS/Toby Melville TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

JULY 2

Sofia Kenin of the US in action during her second-round match against compatriot Amanda Anisimova at Wimbledon. Anisimova won the match 6-2, 4-6, 7-6.

PHOTO: REUTERS

This photograph shows a damaged building in Playa Grande neighborhood, La Guaira state, Venezuela, on July 1, 2026, following the June 24 twin earthquakes. Tens of thousands of people urgently need food and shelter in Venezuela due to the devastation from two huge earthquakes that killed more than 1,700 and injured 5,000, the UN said on June 30, 2026, as doctors warned of potential outbreaks of disease. (Photo by Miguel MEDINA / POOL / AFP)

JULY 1

A damaged building in the Playa Grande neighbourhood of La Guaira state, Venezuela, following devastating twin earthquakes on June 24. Tens of thousands of people are in urgent need of food and shelter across the country because of the widespread destruction.

PHOTO: AFP

Robots take part in a football match at RoboCup 2026, a robotics and Artificial Intelligence (AI) competition in Incheon on July 3, 2026. (Photo by Jade GAO / AFP)

JULY 3

Robots competing in a football match at RoboCup 2026, a prominent robotics and artificial intelligence tournament held in Incheon, South Korea.

PHOTO: AFP

JULY 1

Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, watching a People’s Liberation Army honour guard bearing party flags at a ceremony marking the 105th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China.

PHOTO: REUTERS

LAKE MEAD NATIONAL RECREATION AREA, NEVADA - JUNE 30: A 300-foot-wide by 150-foot-tall American flag is suspended across the Hoover Dam on June 30, 2026 in the Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Nevada. Beginning on Memorial Day, Nevada, Arizona and the federal Bureau of Reclamation partnered with the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority to hang the 45,000-square-foot, 2,000-pound flag and illuminate it and the surrounding canyon walls with a patriotic lighting display nightly at dusk, pending high winds, through July 4, 2026, to mark the 250th anniversary of the United States Declaration of Independence. Ethan Miller/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Ethan Miller / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)

JUNE 30

A massive 91m-long American flag draped over the Hoover Dam in Nevada. The display, weighing 907kg, was put up on May 25 and was illuminated nightly until July 4, when it was taken down. It was installed by a multi-state partnership to mark the 250th anniversary of the US Declaration of Independence.

PHOTO: AFP

epa13088292 Iranians take part in a mass prayer for late Iranian supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei during a farewell ceremony ahead of his funeral at the grand Mosallah mosque in Tehran, Iran, 05 July 2026. Iran is set to hold a multi-day state funeral from 04 to 09 July 2026 for the Iranian supreme leader assassinated on 28 February 2026. EPA/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH

JULY 5

Iranians taking part in a mass prayer for late Iranian supreme leader Ali Khamenei during a farewell ceremony at the Grand Mosalla Mosque in Tehran, ahead of his funeral.

PHOTO: EPA

An emplyee paints the wax effigy of Puerto Rican singer Bad Bunny during its unveiling at the Musee Grevin in Paris on July 1, 2026. (Photo by Thomas SAMSON / AFP)

JULY 1

An employee of the Musee Grevin in Paris touching up the wax effigy of Puerto Rican singer Bad Bunny before its unveiling at the museum.

PHOTO: AFP

Timor Leste school children line the streets leading to the delegation hotel as Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong (centre) rides on a mini moke driven by Timor Leste president Jos Ramos-Horta from the airport, with Singapore Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan and Timor Leste Prime Minister Xanana Gusmao, on July 2, 2026.

JULY 2

Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong (in passenger seat) waving to children lining the streets of Dili in Timor-Leste as he rode in a Mini Moke driven by Timor-Leste President Jose Ramos-Horta. They were joined by Singapore Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan (back of vehicle, left) and Timor-Leste Prime Minister Xanana Gusmao (back of vehicle, right). PM Wong is on a two-day visit to the country.

ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG

Produced by: Benjamin Seetor and Adele Ong

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.