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The Week in Pictures: Protesters at a vigil in Beirut; shooting in Washington

By

Kevin Lim

Published: Apr 27, 2026, 10:01 AM

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Protesters attending a vigil for a slain journalist in Beirut; White House correspondents’ dinner shooting in Washington – these and more pictures from around the world in this week’s selection.

April 23

Protesters, including members of the media, attending a vigil to condemn the killing of journalists, a day after journalist Amal Khalil was killed in an Israeli strike, in Martyrs' Square, Beirut, Lebanon.

PHOTO: REUTERS

April 25

Firefighters working as wildfires continue in Otsuchi, Iwate Prefecture, Japan.

PHOTO: REUTERS

April 25

Guests taking cover after US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump were rushed out of the White House Correspondents' Association dinner by Secret Service agents after a shooting took place, in Washington.

PHOTO: REUTERS

April 24

An Iranian woman walking past symbolic belongings laid on the ground at Valiasr Square in Tehran as a tribute to the schoolgirls killed in an air strike on a primary school in the southern Iranian city of Minab.

PHOTO: AFP

April 21

A man affected by drought walks past a livestock carcass next to a camp for displaced people in the outskirts of Kismayo town. Millions of people in Somalia are facing the repercussions of a severe drought after three consecutive failed raining seasons.

PHOTO: AFP

April 26

Participants dressed in white hazmat suits, representing liquidators, placing candles in front of a memorial for Chernobyl victims during a commemoration ceremony marking the 40th anniversary of the explosion at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant, the worst civilian nuclear disaster in history, in the town of Slavutych.

PHOTO: AFP

April 22

A visitor looking at the installation titled Keep Your Bubble by visual artist Lousy Auber as part of the Fuorisalone 2026 event, during Milan Design Week in Italy.

PHOTO: AFP

April 21

RC Lens' Allan Saint-Maximin celebrating after scoring his team’s second goal against Toulouse in the Coupe de France football semi-final.

PHOTO: REUTERS

April 20

Israeli scouts lighting torches during a Memorial Day commemoration for fallen soldiers, or Yom HaZikaron in Hebrew, at the Mount Herzl military cemetery in Jerusalem.

PHOTO: AFP

April 22

A fisherman walking past docked pirogues at the Port Artisanal in Nouadhibou, Mauritania.

PHOTO: AFP

Produced by: Kevin Lim and Suneeta Devi

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.