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The Week in Pictures: National Day Parade 2026, Bromo wildfires, Pig Festival in France

By

Desmond Foo

Published: Aug 11, 2026, 03:48 PM

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Singapore’s 61st birthday bash at the National Stadium; wildfires tearing through Bromo Tengger Semeru National Park in Indonesia – these and more pictures from around the world feature in this week’s selection.

AUG 9

Spectators waving their flags and singing along during the final segment of the National Day Parade 2026 at the National Stadium in Singapore.

ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG

A person observes flames during wildfires on a hill slope in Bromo Tengger Semeru National Park in Probolinggo, East Java province, Indonesia, August 9, 2026. REUTERS/Dipta Wahyu TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

AUG 9

A person observing the flames during wildfires on a hill slope in Bromo Tengger Semeru National Park in Probolinggo, East Java province, Indonesia.

PHOTO: REUTERS

A competitor takes part in the annual International Waterfall Jumping Competition held at Pliva Waterfall in the old town of Jajce, Bosnia and Herzegovina, August 8, 2026. REUTERS/Amel Emric TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

AUG 8

A diver taking part in the annual International Waterfall Jumping Competition held at Pliva Waterfall in the old town of Jajce in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

PHOTO: REUTERS

TOPSHOT - Kites fly in the sky during the International Kite Festival in Colombo on August 8, 2026. (Photo by Ishara S. KODIKARA / AFP)

AUG 8

Kites in the sky during the International Kite Festival at Galle Face Green in Colombo, Sri Lanka.

PHOTO: AFP

People take part in a water gun fight during the 2026 Seoul Vacation Festival, amid a heatwave in Seoul, South Korea, August 8, 2026. REUTERS/Kim Soo-hyeon TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

AUG 8

People taking part in a water gun fight during the 2026 Seoul Vacation Festival, amid a heatwave in Seoul, South Korea. The summer event transformed the city street into a massive urban water-play zone featuring massive water gun fights and bubble parties.

PHOTO: REUTERS

TOPSHOT - A commuter walks past sugar candy sellers at a railway station in Mumbai on August 7, 2026. (Photo by Indranil MUKHERJEE / AFP)

AUG 7

A commuter strolling past a pair of sugar candy sellers at a railway station in Mumbai, India.

PHOTO: AFP

TOPSHOT - Britain's diver Kyle Kothari competes in the men's 10m platform diving final event during the LEN European Aquatics Championships, at the Olympic Aquatics Centre in Saint-Denis, northeastern suburbs of Paris on August 6, 2026. (Photo by JULIEN DE ROSA / AFP)

AUG 6

Britain's diver Kyle Kothari competing in the men's 10m platform diving final event at the LEN European Aquatics Championships, at the Olympic Aquatics Centre in Saint-Denis, Paris, France.

PHOTO: AFP

Participants run at the start of the annual City to Surf fun run in central Sydney on August 9, 2026. (Photo by DAVID GRAY / AFP) / -- IMAGE RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - STRICTLY NO COMMERCIAL USE --

AUG 9

Participants running off at the start of the annual City to Surf fun run in central Sydney, Australia. The run drew a sold-out crowd of 90,000 participants who ran or walked the iconic 14km course from Hyde Park in the Sydney CBD to finish at Bondi Beach.

PHOTO: AFP

TOPSHOT - Noel Jamet, 10-time champion in the French pig-squealing championship, looks on during the 43rd edition of the Pig Festival, in Trie-sur-Baïse, south-western France, on August 9, 2026. (Photo by Valentine CHAPUIS / AFP)

AUG 9

Noel Jamet, 10-time champion in the French pig-squealing championship, looking on during the 43rd edition of the Pig Festival, in Trie-sur-Baïse, south-western France.

PHOTO: AFP

People take part in a stand-up paddleboarding festival on the Yauza River in Moscow, Russia August 9, 2026. REUTERS/Yulia Morozova TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

AUG 9

Hundreds of paddleboarders dressed in bright and fancy costumes taking part in a stand-up paddleboarding festival on the Yauza River in Moscow, Russia.

PHOTO: REUTERS

TOPSHOT - People look for survivors amid the rubble of a collapsed building after an earthquake in Cali, Colombia, on August 10, 2026. A powerful earthquake rocked Colombia and neighboring Latin American countries on August 10, 2026, with medical teams rushing to help victims after buildings were damaged or collapsed in several cities. The Colombian geological service and its American counterpart USGS put the magnitude at 7.4, with an epicenter 100 km (60 miles) underground in the west of the country. Colombia had initially put it at 6.6. (Photo by Joaquín SARMIENTO / AFP)

Aug 10

Rescuers looking for survivors amid the rubble of a collapsed building after an earthquake in Cali, Colombia.

PHOTO: AFP

Produced by: Desmond Foo and Suneeta Devi

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.