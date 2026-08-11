The Week in Pictures: National Day Parade 2026, Bromo wildfires, Pig Festival in France
Singapore’s 61st birthday bash at the National Stadium; wildfires tearing through Bromo Tengger Semeru National Park in Indonesia – these and more pictures from around the world feature in this week’s selection.
AUG 9
Spectators waving their flags and singing along during the final segment of the National Day Parade 2026 at the National Stadium in Singapore.
AUG 9
A person observing the flames during wildfires on a hill slope in Bromo Tengger Semeru National Park in Probolinggo, East Java province, Indonesia.
AUG 8
A diver taking part in the annual International Waterfall Jumping Competition held at Pliva Waterfall in the old town of Jajce in Bosnia and Herzegovina.
AUG 8
Kites in the sky during the International Kite Festival at Galle Face Green in Colombo, Sri Lanka.
AUG 8
People taking part in a water gun fight during the 2026 Seoul Vacation Festival, amid a heatwave in Seoul, South Korea. The summer event transformed the city street into a massive urban water-play zone featuring massive water gun fights and bubble parties.
AUG 7
A commuter strolling past a pair of sugar candy sellers at a railway station in Mumbai, India.
AUG 6
Britain's diver Kyle Kothari competing in the men's 10m platform diving final event at the LEN European Aquatics Championships, at the Olympic Aquatics Centre in Saint-Denis, Paris, France.
AUG 9
Participants running off at the start of the annual City to Surf fun run in central Sydney, Australia. The run drew a sold-out crowd of 90,000 participants who ran or walked the iconic 14km course from Hyde Park in the Sydney CBD to finish at Bondi Beach.
AUG 9
Noel Jamet, 10-time champion in the French pig-squealing championship, looking on during the 43rd edition of the Pig Festival, in Trie-sur-Baïse, south-western France.
AUG 9
Hundreds of paddleboarders dressed in bright and fancy costumes taking part in a stand-up paddleboarding festival on the Yauza River in Moscow, Russia.
Aug 10
Rescuers looking for survivors amid the rubble of a collapsed building after an earthquake in Cali, Colombia.
Produced by: Desmond Foo and Suneeta Devi