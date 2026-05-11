The Week in Pictures: Mount Dukono eruption; BTS in Mexico
Mount Dukono eruption; K-pop stars BTS draw 50,000-strong crowd at Mexico’s National Palace – these and more pictures from around the world in this week’s selection.
MAY 9
A rescuer looks at Mount Dukono during an eruption in North Halmahera, Indonesia. The national search-and-rescue agency has recovered the bodies of one Indonesian and two Singaporean hikers since May 10.
MAY 5
Firefighters work to extinguish a fire following a blast at a fireworks manufacturing factory in Liuyang, Hunan province, China.
MAY 10
A passenger of the cruise ship MV Hondius, which was affected by a hantavirus outbreak, gets disinfected on the tarmac at Tenerife Sud airport, Canary Islands, Spain.
MAY 6
Palestinian sisters Lina Zeid (right) and Aya Zeid prepare food plates on the rooftop of their house to distribute to displaced children in the Al-Tuam area, west of Jabalia in the northern Gaza Strip.
MAY 5
A demonstration of PureTech Systems, which uses AI to identify people in surveillance videos, in Phoenix, Arizona, the US.
MAY 8
Passengers onboard the Disney Adventure cruise. The ship was scheduled to depart from Marina Bay Cruise Centre in Singapore, but the voyage was aborted due to a mechanical issue.
MAY 7
Participants dance during the Waltz of Victory, an event which recreates the atmosphere of spring 1945 and celebrates the subsequent Victory Day, which marks the anniversary of the defeat of Nazi Germany in World War II, in Moscow, Russia.
MAY 6
Stanford University’s OceanOneK underwater robot showcases its dexterity at the Singapore Oceanarium. The 300kg avatar uses haptic technology to let operators “feel” underwater environments at depths of up to 1km, reaching areas inaccessible to human divers.
MAY 4
Olympic gold medallist and skier Eileen Gu leaves the Carlyle Hotel for the Met Gala, an annual fundraising gala held for the benefit of the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute, in New York City, New York, the US.
MAY 6
Mexico’s President Claudia Sheinbaum and members of South Korean K-pop band BTS acknowledge fans from the balcony of the National Palace ahead of a series of concerts on the BTS World Tour “Arirang” in Mexico City, Mexico.
Produced by: Wang Hui Fen and Andy Chen