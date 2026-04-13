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The Week in Pictures: Military conscription in Bangkok; Katseye in California

By

Kevin Lim

Published: Apr 13, 2026, 11:18 AM

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Thai military conscription balloting in Bangkok; Katseye at the 2026 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in California – these and more pictures from around the world in this week’s selection.

April 7

A man reacting after picking a red ballot, meaning mandatory enlistment, during the Thai military conscription drawing at Watmatchantikaram School in Bangkok.

PHOTO: AFP

April 9

A Ukrainian soldier holding a portrait of two-year-old Ganna Sapun in front of her coffin at a funeral ceremony three days after the toddler was killed in a Russian drone attack on a multi-storey residential building in Odesa.

PHOTO: AFP

April 9

A boxing match between two robots during RoboFest 2026 at the Science Centre Singapore.

ST PHOTO: JASON QUAH

April 10

Members of the girl group Katseye performing onstage during the 2026 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California.

PHOTO: AFP

April 10

Indigenous woman Tamikua Pataxo posing during the last day of Acampamento Terra Livre (Free Land) camp, as indigenous people gather to demand the demarcation of indigenous lands and defend constitutional and cultural rights, in Brasilia, Brazil.

PHOTO: REUTERS

April 12

Relatives mourning over the bodies of four members of the Saeed family – 1½-year-old Taleen, 26-year-old Qassem, 60-year-old Khalil and 39-year-old Fatima – who were killed in an Israeli strike in the village of Srifa, at the Al Kharab mosque in Tyre, Lebanon.

PHOTO: REUTERS

April 11

Ethiopian Orthodox Christian followers singing and dancing as they hold up candles during the annual Holy Fire ceremony at Jerusalem’s Church of the Holy Sepulchre.

PHOTO: AFP

April 8

A flamingo resting at the Pairi Daiza wildlife park in Brugelette, Belgium.

PHOTO: REUTERS

April 11

Spanish bullfighter Fabio Jimenez in action at the La Maestranza bullring in Seville, Andalusia, Spain.

PHOTO: EPA

April 6

This handout picture released by the US’ National Aeronautics and Space Administration shows the Moon fully eclipsing the Sun, as seen from the Orion spacecraft.

PHOTO: NASA

Produced by: Kevin Lim and Suneeta Devi

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.