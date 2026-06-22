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The Week in Pictures: Israel strikes Lebanon; fire breathers in Indonesia

By

Joyce Fang

Published: Jun 22, 2026, 09:37 AM

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Israeli strikes damage buildings in Lebanon, fire breathers perform during Islamic New Year in Indonesia, and The Purple Symphony concert at Esplanade – these and more pictures from around the world in this week’s selection.

JUNE 16

A displaced girl looking out from the Jabal Amel Hospital towards buildings damaged by Israeli strikes in Tyre, southern Lebanon. 

PHOTO: REUTERS

JUNE 15

Fire breathers performing during celebrations marking the beginning of the Islamic New Year in Bandung, Indonesia.

PHOTO: AFP

JUNE 19

Competitors taking part in dragon boat races held to celebrate the Tuen Ng festival in the Aberdeen Typhoon Shelter in Hong Kong.

PHOTO: AFP

JUNE 17

Israeli security forces standing guard as ultra-Orthodox Jews gather to protest against military conscription outside Bet Lid military prison in Kfar Yona, Israel.

PHOTO: AFP

JUNE 15

Ukrainian firefighters working on the roof of the damaged Dormition Cathedral in the Orthodox complex of the Kyiv Pechersk Lavra monastery following a Russian missile and drone strike in Kyiv, Ukraine.

PHOTO: AFP

JUNE 19

Former US president Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama reading Maurice Sendak’s Where The Wild Things Are to schoolchildren at the newly opened Barack Obama Presidential Center in Chicago, Illinois. 

PHOTO: REUTERS

JUNE 19

The Purple Symphony, seen during a concert at Esplanade, is Singapore’s largest inclusive orchestra, comprising more than 100 musicians with and without disabilities.

ST PHOTO: SHINTARO TAY

JUNE 20

Racegoers relaxing ahead of racing on the fifth day of the Royal Ascot horse racing meeting in Ascot, west of London. 

PHOTO: AFP

JUNE 20

Seven-month-old giant panda cub Rio, the first giant panda cub born in Indonesia, peeking out from beneath his mother’s paws at the Panda Palace of Taman Safari Indonesia in Bogor, West Java. 

PHOTO: AFP

JUNE 11

South Africa goalkeeper Ronwen Williams making a save against Mexico during the FIFA World Cup Group A match at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City, Mexico.

PHOTO: REUTERS

Produced by: Joyce Fang and Suneeta Devi

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.