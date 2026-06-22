The Week in Pictures: Israel strikes Lebanon; fire breathers in Indonesia
Israeli strikes damage buildings in Lebanon, fire breathers perform during Islamic New Year in Indonesia, and The Purple Symphony concert at Esplanade – these and more pictures from around the world in this week’s selection.
JUNE 16
A displaced girl looking out from the Jabal Amel Hospital towards buildings damaged by Israeli strikes in Tyre, southern Lebanon.
JUNE 15
Fire breathers performing during celebrations marking the beginning of the Islamic New Year in Bandung, Indonesia.
JUNE 19
Competitors taking part in dragon boat races held to celebrate the Tuen Ng festival in the Aberdeen Typhoon Shelter in Hong Kong.
JUNE 17
Israeli security forces standing guard as ultra-Orthodox Jews gather to protest against military conscription outside Bet Lid military prison in Kfar Yona, Israel.
JUNE 15
Ukrainian firefighters working on the roof of the damaged Dormition Cathedral in the Orthodox complex of the Kyiv Pechersk Lavra monastery following a Russian missile and drone strike in Kyiv, Ukraine.
JUNE 19
Former US president Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama reading Maurice Sendak’s Where The Wild Things Are to schoolchildren at the newly opened Barack Obama Presidential Center in Chicago, Illinois.
JUNE 19
The Purple Symphony, seen during a concert at Esplanade, is Singapore’s largest inclusive orchestra, comprising more than 100 musicians with and without disabilities.
JUNE 20
Racegoers relaxing ahead of racing on the fifth day of the Royal Ascot horse racing meeting in Ascot, west of London.
JUNE 20
Seven-month-old giant panda cub Rio, the first giant panda cub born in Indonesia, peeking out from beneath his mother’s paws at the Panda Palace of Taman Safari Indonesia in Bogor, West Java.
JUNE 11
South Africa goalkeeper Ronwen Williams making a save against Mexico during the FIFA World Cup Group A match at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City, Mexico.
Produced by: Joyce Fang and Suneeta Devi