The Week in Pictures: Iran retaliates against Israel-US attacks; Asia’s first Disney cruise sets sail
Iran retaliates with drone and missile attacks after Israel and the United States began joint air strikes on Feb 28; a preview of Disney Adventure, Asia’s first Disney cruise – these and more pictures from around the world in this week’s selection.
MARCH 6
A fireworks display at sea on board the Disney Adventure cruise ship during a preview. It will set sail on its first public voyage on March 10.
MARCH 2
Indian schoolchildren celebrating the Holi festival with coloured powder and flower petals in New Delhi, India. The festival marks the arrival of spring. It was to be observed on March 4.
MARCH 3
Jewish children dressed in costumes celebrating the annual holiday of Purim in London, Britain.
MARCH 3
Models presenting creations for fashion brand Anrealage at the Paris Fashion Week.
MARCH 5
Children playing around an unexploded missile that landed in a field on the outskirts of Qamishli, Syria. Gulf countries have been targeted by repeated waves of Iranian drone and missile attacks in retaliation for the massive US-Israeli air campaign.
MARCH 2
Graves being prepared for the children killed in a reported missile strike on a girls’ primary school in Minab, Iran.
MARCH 5
Tutor Linda Giam (centre, left) hugging her aunt Cynthia Chew, who had flown back from Dubai, at Changi Airport. Ms Giam said she was extremely relieved to see her aunt and uncle as their flights had been repeatedly cancelled. This was amid the US-Israel and Iran conflict.
MARCH 3
Police officers standing guard as protesters burn a US flag during a rally against the US-Israeli strikes on Iran, near the US Embassy in Manila, the Philippines.
MARCH 4
A still from periscope footage of a US Navy submarine firing on and sinking an Iranian warship in the Indian Ocean. Some 84 bodies were retrieved from the ocean and more than 60 people remain missing, according to an official Sri Lankan estimate, after the frigate IRIS Dena was torpedoed just outside Sri Lanka’s territorial waters.
MARCH 6
An Indian army cadet performing drills ahead of the graduation ceremony at the Officers Training Academy in Chennai.
MARCH 5
A view of Suloszowa, a village in southern Poland, considered to be the longest village in the country, where nearly all residents live along a winding road stretching for almost 9km.
Produced by: Ong Wee Jin and Denise Chong