The Week in Pictures: Ice swimmer in Britain, Longhorn steers in Denver

By

Kua Chee Siong

Published: Jan 11, 2026, 08:38 PM

An ice swimmer during practice at Higham Lakes, longhorn steers herded in a parade, and more pictures from around the world in this week’s selection.

JAN 8

Ice swimmer Fenwick Ridley of Britain training in a man-made ice channel at Higham Lakes in Ponteland, Northumberland, Britain, on Jan 8, 2026.

PHOTO: REUTERS

JAN 8

Longhorn steers being herded through downtown Denver in a modern-day homage to historic cattle drives during a parade marking the opening of the National Western Stock Show in Denver, Colorado, US, on Jan 8, 2026.

PHOTO: REUTERS

JAN 5

People enjoying fireworks during the opening ceremony of the 42nd Harbin China International Ice and Snow Festival in Harbin, in north-eastern China’s Heilongjiang province, on Jan 5, 2026.

PHOTO: AFP

JAN 8

Members of the Syrian Civil Defence working to extinguish a fire after shelling amid renewed clashes between the Syrian Army and the Syrian Democratic Forces in Aleppo, Syria, on Jan 8, 2026.

PHOTO: REUTERS

JAN 6

Domen Prevc of Slovenia in action during the ski jumping competition at the Four Hills Tournament in Bischofshofen, Austria, on Jan 6, 2026.

PHOTO: REUTERS

JAN 7

Stan Wawrinka of Switzerland breaking his racquet in frustration after losing a point against Argentina’s Sebastian Baez during their men’s single match at the United Cup in Perth, Australia, on Jan 7, 2026.

PHOTO: AFP

JAN 9

A Gripen fighter jet from the Royal Thai Air Force performing during a rehearsal ahead of National Children’s Day in Bangkok, on Jan 9, 2026.

PHOTO: REUTERS

JAN 5

Residents making their way along a flooded running trail during a king tide – the year’s highest predicted high tide – in Mill Valley, California, US, on Jan 5, 2026.

PHOTO: REUTERS

JAN 10

People swimming at Ipanema Beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on Jan 10, 2026, as temperatures reached 39 deg C, affecting residents and tourists.

PHOTO: EPA

JAN 6

A bird approaching as a woman feeds a squirrel in a snow-covered park during Epiphany celebrations, amid Russia’s attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, on Jan 6, 2026.

PHOTO: REUTERS

Produced by: Kua Chee Siong and Jananee Yegambaram

