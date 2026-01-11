The Week in Pictures: Ice swimmer in Britain, Longhorn steers in Denver
An ice swimmer during practice at Higham Lakes, longhorn steers herded in a parade, and more pictures from around the world in this week’s selection.
JAN 8
Ice swimmer Fenwick Ridley of Britain training in a man-made ice channel at Higham Lakes in Ponteland, Northumberland, Britain, on Jan 8, 2026.
JAN 8
Longhorn steers being herded through downtown Denver in a modern-day homage to historic cattle drives during a parade marking the opening of the National Western Stock Show in Denver, Colorado, US, on Jan 8, 2026.
JAN 5
People enjoying fireworks during the opening ceremony of the 42nd Harbin China International Ice and Snow Festival in Harbin, in north-eastern China’s Heilongjiang province, on Jan 5, 2026.
JAN 8
Members of the Syrian Civil Defence working to extinguish a fire after shelling amid renewed clashes between the Syrian Army and the Syrian Democratic Forces in Aleppo, Syria, on Jan 8, 2026.
JAN 6
Domen Prevc of Slovenia in action during the ski jumping competition at the Four Hills Tournament in Bischofshofen, Austria, on Jan 6, 2026.
JAN 7
Stan Wawrinka of Switzerland breaking his racquet in frustration after losing a point against Argentina’s Sebastian Baez during their men’s single match at the United Cup in Perth, Australia, on Jan 7, 2026.
JAN 9
A Gripen fighter jet from the Royal Thai Air Force performing during a rehearsal ahead of National Children’s Day in Bangkok, on Jan 9, 2026.
JAN 5
Residents making their way along a flooded running trail during a king tide – the year’s highest predicted high tide – in Mill Valley, California, US, on Jan 5, 2026.
JAN 10
People swimming at Ipanema Beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on Jan 10, 2026, as temperatures reached 39 deg C, affecting residents and tourists.
JAN 6
A bird approaching as a woman feeds a squirrel in a snow-covered park during Epiphany celebrations, amid Russia’s attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, on Jan 6, 2026.
Produced by: Kua Chee Siong and Jananee Yegambaram