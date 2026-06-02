The Week in Pictures: Heatwave in Lisbon; protest in New Jersey
Heatwave hits Lisbon, ICE agents and protesters clash in New Jersey, and Paris Saint-Germain supporters celebrate their team’s win – these and more pictures from around the world in this week’s selection.
MAY 27
A woman shading her head with a fan outside Jeronimos Monastery in Belem, during a heatwave in Lisbon, Portugal.
MAY 30
Bowing after every three steps, more than 6,000 devotees took part in a ritual to pay homage to the Buddha ahead of Vesak Day.
MAY 27
Donors and their families gathering at the Pertapis Halfway House to witness a live Korban ritual during Hari Raya Haji.
MAY 27
Construction under way on a temporary arena at the White House South Lawn in Washington, DC, that will host the UFC Freedom 250 fight card in June.
MAY 28
People assessing the damage at the site of an Israeli strike in Tyre, southern Lebanon.
MAY 25
Rescue workers using a K-9 dog to search for trapped survivors among the debris of a collapsed nine-storey building in Pampanga province, Philippines.
MAY 27
An ICE agent using chemical irritants against protesters and media outside Newark’s Delaney Hall Detention in New Jersey, amid reports of a detainee hunger strike.
MAY 30
Supporters of Paris Saint-Germain celebrating in downtown Paris after their team beat Britain’s Arsenal in the UEFA Champions League in Budapest.
MAY 28
Bipedal robot Mini Pi, developed by Chinese robotics start-up High Torque Technology, at the Humanoids Summit in Tokyo, Japan.
MAY 31
Winner Alex Lanier (right) of France and runner-up Loh Kean Yew of Singapore on the podium after the men's singles final of the KFF Singapore Badminton Open at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.
Produced by: Joyce Fang and Grace Yew