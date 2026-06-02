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The Week in Pictures:​ Heatwave in Lisbon; protest in New Jersey

By

Joyce Fang

Published: Jun 02, 2026, 09:40 AM

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Heatwave hits Lisbon, ICE agents and protesters clash in New Jersey, and Paris Saint-Germain supporters celebrate their team’s win – these and more pictures from around the world in this week’s selection.

MAY 27

A woman shading her head with a fan outside Jeronimos Monastery in Belem, during a heatwave in Lisbon, Portugal.

PHOTO: AFP

MAY 30

Bowing after every three steps, more than 6,000 devotees took part in a ritual to pay homage to the Buddha ahead of Vesak Day.

ST PHOTO: SHINTARO TAY

MAY 27

Donors and their families gathering at the Pertapis Halfway House to witness a live Korban ritual during Hari Raya Haji.

ST PHOTO: NG SOR LUAN

MAY 27

Construction under way on a temporary arena at the White House South Lawn in Washington, DC, that will host the UFC Freedom 250 fight card in June.

PHOTO: REUTERS

MAY 28

People assessing the damage at the site of an Israeli strike in Tyre, southern Lebanon.

PHOTO: AFP

MAY 25

Rescue workers using a K-9 dog to search for trapped survivors among the debris of a collapsed nine-storey building in Pampanga province, Philippines.

PHOTO: REUTERS

MAY 27

An ICE agent using chemical irritants against protesters and media outside Newark’s Delaney Hall Detention in New Jersey, amid reports of a detainee hunger strike.

PHOTO: AFP

MAY 30

Supporters of Paris Saint-Germain celebrating in downtown Paris after their team beat Britain’s Arsenal in the UEFA Champions League in Budapest.

PHOTO: AFP

MAY 28

Bipedal robot Mini Pi, developed by Chinese robotics start-up High Torque Technology, at the Humanoids Summit in Tokyo, Japan.

PHOTO: EPA

MAY 31

Winner Alex Lanier (right) of France and runner-up Loh Kean Yew of Singapore on the podium after the men's singles final of the KFF Singapore Badminton Open at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM

Produced by: Joyce Fang and Grace Yew

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.