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The Week in Pictures: Fireworks and drone display in Singapore; a B-1B bomber landing in Britain

By

Ong Wee Jin

Published: Mar 16, 2026, 11:28 AM

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Fireworks and drone displays featuring Disney characters and local icons lighting up the skies above Marina Bay in Singapore; US Air Force’s B-1B long range, supersonic bombers spotted at RAF Fairford airbase in Britain – these and more pictures from around the world in this week’s selection.

MARCH 12

Visitors walking through a Yayoi Kusama art installation Infinity Mirrored Room at the Museum Ludwig in Cologne, Germany.

PHOTO: AFP

MARCH 9

Rocket trails streaking through the skies above Israel amid a barrage of Iranian missile attacks. The US-Israeli bombing campaign unleashed on Feb 28 has provoked Iranian retaliation against US allies across the region.

PHOTO: AFP

MARCH 11

A US Air Force B-1B bomber coming in to land at the Royal Air Force Fairford airbase, which hosts US Air Force personnel, amid the US-Israeli conflict with Iran, in Fairford, Gloucestershire, Britain.

PHOTO: REUTERS

MARCH 13

Fireworks and colourful drone displays lighting up the skies above Marina Bay in Singapore, drawing thousands to the waterfront. The three-day spectacle celebrated the homeporting of Asia’s first Disney cruise ship, the Disney Adventure.

ST PHOTO: SHINTARO TAY

MARCH 10

A banner depicting Iran's late supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, on a building, amid the US-Israeli conflict with Iran, in Tehran, Iran.

PHOTO: REUTERS

MARCH 9

A man lying on the road to take cover in central Israel as an air raid siren sounds following a barrage of missiles from Iran, amid the US-Israeli conflict with Iran.

PHOTO: REUTERS

MARCH 11

A woman performing rituals for her family’s well-being during the Sheetala Saptami Hindu festival in Ajmer, India.

PHOTO: AFP

MARCH 11

Healthcare worker Amanda Er tearing up while greeting a loved one at Changi Airport after arriving on a Republic of Singapore Air Force repatriation flight from Saudi Arabia.

ST PHOTO: SHINTARO TAY

MARCH 13

Lava flow from Piton de la Fournaise, a volcano that has been erupting for a month on Reunion Island in France, making its way through a forested area and cutting off a national road.

AFP

MARCH 11

A drone operator taking pictures of the remains of a missile launched by Iran into Israel, amid the US-Israel conflict with Iran, in central Israel.

PHOTO: REUTERS

Produced by: Ong Wee Jin and Suneeta Devi

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.