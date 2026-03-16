The Week in Pictures: Fireworks and drone display in Singapore; a B-1B bomber landing in Britain
Fireworks and drone displays featuring Disney characters and local icons lighting up the skies above Marina Bay in Singapore; US Air Force’s B-1B long range, supersonic bombers spotted at RAF Fairford airbase in Britain – these and more pictures from around the world in this week’s selection.
MARCH 12
Visitors walking through a Yayoi Kusama art installation Infinity Mirrored Room at the Museum Ludwig in Cologne, Germany.
MARCH 9
Rocket trails streaking through the skies above Israel amid a barrage of Iranian missile attacks. The US-Israeli bombing campaign unleashed on Feb 28 has provoked Iranian retaliation against US allies across the region.
MARCH 11
A US Air Force B-1B bomber coming in to land at the Royal Air Force Fairford airbase, which hosts US Air Force personnel, amid the US-Israeli conflict with Iran, in Fairford, Gloucestershire, Britain.
MARCH 13
Fireworks and colourful drone displays lighting up the skies above Marina Bay in Singapore, drawing thousands to the waterfront. The three-day spectacle celebrated the homeporting of Asia’s first Disney cruise ship, the Disney Adventure.
MARCH 10
A banner depicting Iran's late supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, on a building, amid the US-Israeli conflict with Iran, in Tehran, Iran.
MARCH 9
A man lying on the road to take cover in central Israel as an air raid siren sounds following a barrage of missiles from Iran, amid the US-Israeli conflict with Iran.
MARCH 11
A woman performing rituals for her family’s well-being during the Sheetala Saptami Hindu festival in Ajmer, India.
MARCH 11
Healthcare worker Amanda Er tearing up while greeting a loved one at Changi Airport after arriving on a Republic of Singapore Air Force repatriation flight from Saudi Arabia.
MARCH 13
Lava flow from Piton de la Fournaise, a volcano that has been erupting for a month on Reunion Island in France, making its way through a forested area and cutting off a national road.
MARCH 11
A drone operator taking pictures of the remains of a missile launched by Iran into Israel, amid the US-Israel conflict with Iran, in central Israel.
Produced by: Ong Wee Jin and Suneeta Devi