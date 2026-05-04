The Week in Pictures: Fatal train crash in Indonesia; Banksy’s new statue in London
Fatal train crash in Indonesia; Banksy’s new satirical statue in London – these and more pictures from around the world in this week’s selection.
APRIL 28
Workers at the site of the collision between two trains in Bekasi, on the outskirts of Jakarta, Indonesia. Sixteen people were killed, while 88 were wounded in the crash, which occurred on the night of April 27.
APRIL 26
Balloons flying as soldiers stand in position next to memorial stones during the opening ceremony of the Memorial Museum of Combat Feats at the Overseas Military Operations honouring North Korean troops killed while fighting for Russia in the war against Ukraine, in Pyongyang, North Korea.
MAY 2
An aerial photo shows a boat in Iraq’s Al-Chibayish Marshes following recent rains. Part of the Mesopotamian system, these wetlands – South-west Asia’s largest – support diverse wildlife, buffalo breeding and the Marsh Arabs.
APRIL 30
Visitors viewing robotic dogs with silicone heads modelled after billionaires Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, Mark Zuckerberg and others, at the interactive art installation – titled Beeple. Regular Animals – by the artist Beeple, or Mike Winkelmann, at the Neue Nationalgalerie in Berlin, Germany.
APRIL 30
A general view of the Grand Palais during an ISKA World Kickboxing Championship event in Paris.
MAY 1
A statue by British street artist Banksy in London’s Waterloo Place depicts a suited man striding into a void, his vision obscured by the flag he carries.
MAY 2
Protester Guido Reichstadter standing atop the Frederick Douglass Memorial Bridge for the second day in Washington, US.
MAY 2
Shepherd leading sheep through southern Poland during the spring sheep drive redyk. Redyk, which takes place in the Tatra Mountains every spring and was once a sacred cultural festival, now sees massive herds temporarily blocking town streets as they move to mountain pastures.
MAY 3
Runners crossing the Charles Bridge during the Prague International Marathon in Prague, Czech Republic. In 2026, more than 10,000 runners took part in the race.
MAY 1
The Flower Moon, the full moon in the month of May, rising behind the Stonehenge ancient stone circle as visitors board a shuttle bus, near Amesbury, Britain.
Produced by: Wang Hui Fen and Suneeta Devi