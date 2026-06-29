The Week in Pictures: Earthquakes in Venezuela; heatwave in Europe
A double earthquake struck north-western Venezuela, an extreme heatwave set records across Europe and Pink Dot turned 18 – these and more pictures from around the world in this week’s selection.
JUNE 24
Rescue workers carrying a person on a stretcher out of a collapsed building in Caracas, Venezuela. Countries around the world, including Iran, the US and Cuba, have committed to help with rescue efforts after deadly twin earthquakes hit Venezuela.
JUNE 22
A man watching from his balcony after his residential building was hit by a Russian drone in Druzhkivka, Ukraine.
JUNE 26
The damaged exterior of CITIC Tower, also known as China Zun, in Beijing, China. A light aircraft about the size of a car crashed into the capital’s tallest building, killing the pilot and injuring 13 people who were not on board.
JUNE 22
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer hugging his wife Victoria outside 10 Downing Street after announcing his resignation in London. Starmer’s resignation follows disastrous results for his party in May’s local elections. Britain is now on track for its sixth leader in seven years.
JUNE 24
A drone view showing the newly constructed second US-Mexico border fence east of Nogales in Kino Springs, Arizona, United States.
JUNE 22
Lionel Messi of Argentina celebrating after scoring his team's second goal during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group J match between Argentina and Austria at Dallas Stadium in Arlington, Texas. At 39, Messi has set another World Cup record with Argentina after becoming the first player in history to score in seven consecutive Men’s World Cup matches.
JUNE 23
Models presenting creations by designer and musician Pharrell Williams as part of his Menswear Spring-Summer 2027 collection show for fashion house Louis Vuitton during Men's Fashion Week in Paris, France.
JUNE 27
A drone view showing people cooling themselves in a pool amid a heatwave in Budapest, Hungary.
JUNE 26
The Merlion and Marina Bay Sands were lit in green and white for the DrugFreeSG light-up, showing community support for a drug-free Singapore and marking the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, as well as the inaugural ASEAN Drug Victims Remembrance Day.
JUNE 27
Thousands gathered in Hong Lim Park for the 18th edition of Pink Dot– the largest event for the LGBTQ+ community in Singapore.
Produced by: Wang Hui Fen and Suneeta Devi