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The Week in Pictures: Earthquakes​ in Venezuela; heatwave ​i​n Europe

By

Wang Hui Fen

Published: Jun 29, 2026, 10:23 AM

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A double earthquake struck north-western Venezuela, an extreme heatwave set records across Europe and Pink Dot turned 18 – these and more pictures from around the world in this week’s selection.

TOPSHOT - Rescue workers carry a person on a stretcher out of a collapsed building following an earthquake in Caracas on June 24, 2026. A magnitude 7.1 earthquake struck Venezuela on Wednesday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported, triggering panic in Caracas, according to AFP journalists. The tremor, which was followed by several aftershocks, was also felt in Colombia. (Photo by Juan BARRETO / AFP)

JUNE 24

Rescue workers carrying a person on a stretcher out of a collapsed building in Caracas, Venezuela. Countries around the world, including Iran, the US and Cuba, have committed to help with rescue efforts after deadly twin earthquakes hit Venezuela.

PHOTO: AFP

A resident watches from his balcony as another flat burns after being hit by a Russian drone, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in the frontline town of Druzhkivka, in Donetsk region, Ukraine, June 22, 2026. REUTERS/Anatolii Stepanov

JUNE 22

A man watching from his balcony after his residential building was hit by a Russian drone in Druzhkivka, Ukraine.

PHOTO: REUTERS

The damaged exterior of CITIC Tower, also known as China Zun, in Beijing, China June 26, 2026. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

JUNE 26

The damaged exterior of CITIC Tower, also known as China Zun, in Beijing, China. A light aircraft about the size of a car crashed into the capital’s tallest building, killing ​the pilot and injuring 13 people who were not on ‌board.

PHOTO: REUTERS

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer hugs his wife Victoria, as he announces the timeline for his resignation, outside 10 Downing Street, in London, Britain, June 22, 2026. REUTERS/Toby Shepheard REFILE - QUALITY REPEAT

JUNE 22

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer hugging his wife Victoria outside 10 Downing Street after announcing his resignation in London. Starmer’s resignation follows disastrous results for his party in May’s local elections. Britain is now on track for its sixth leader in seven years.

PHOTO: REUTERS

A drone view shows the newly constructed second U.S.-Mexico border fence east of Nogales in Kino Springs, Arizona, U.S. June 24, 2026. REUTERS/Rebecca Noble

JUNE 24

A drone view showing the newly constructed second US-Mexico border fence east of Nogales in Kino Springs, Arizona, United States.

PHOTO: REUTERS

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - JUNE 22: Lionel Messi #10 of Argentina celebrates scoring his team's second goal during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group J match between Argentina and Austria at Dallas Stadium on June 22, 2026 in Arlington, Texas. Francois Nel/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Francois Nel / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)

JUNE 22

Lionel Messi of Argentina celebrating after scoring his team's second goal during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group J match between Argentina and Austria at Dallas Stadium in Arlington, Texas. At 39, Messi has set another World Cup record with Argentina after becoming the first player in history to score in seven consecutive Men’s World Cup matches.

PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

Models present creations by designer and musician Pharrell Williams as part of his Menswear Spring-Summer 2027 collection show for fashion house Louis Vuitton during Men's Fashion Week in Paris, France, June 23, 2026. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

JUNE 23

Models presenting creations by designer and musician Pharrell Williams as part of his Menswear Spring-Summer 2027 collection show for fashion house Louis Vuitton during Men's Fashion Week in Paris, France.

PHOTO: REUTERS

A drone view shows people cooling themselves in a pool amid a heatwave in Budapest, Hungary, June 27, 2026. REUTERS/Marton Monus TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

JUNE 27

A drone view showing people cooling themselves in a pool amid a heatwave in Budapest, Hungary.

PHOTO: REUTERS

ST20260626_202673400413/pixlightup26/Jason Quah The Merlion and Marina Bay Sands lit up in green and white as part of the DrugFreeSG light up on June 26, 2026. Green and white lights illuminated iconic buildings and structures across the country on the evening of June 26 during the annual DrugFreeSG Light-Up, showcasing the community’s support for a drug-free Singapore. Held in solidarity with the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking which is observed annually on June 26, this year’s light-up also marks Singapore joining fellow ASEAN member states to commemorate the inaugural ASEAN Drug Victims Remembrance Day. Organised by the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB), the ninth iteration of the DrugFreeSG Light-Up saw 49 participants lighting up their premises in green and white - the colours of the anti-drug ribbon signifying health, strength and vitality, from 7.30pm to midnight. Among the participants, 11 joined for the first time.

JUNE 26

The Merlion and Marina Bay Sands were lit in green and white for the DrugFreeSG light-up, showing community support for a drug-free Singapore and marking the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, as well as the inaugural ASEAN Drug Victims Remembrance Day.

ST PHOTO: JASON QUAH

** EMBARGOED UNTIL 8.30PM SATURDAY, JUNE 27, 2026 ** pixpinkdot27 The night ended with attendees getting together in a light-up formation during the finale of the Pink Dot 18 on June 27, 2026. STPHOTO VIDEO KELVIN CHNG

JUNE 27

Thousands gathered in Hong Lim Park for the 18th edition of Pink Dot– the largest event for the LGBTQ+ community in Singapore.

ST PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG

Produced by: Wang Hui Fen and Suneeta Devi

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.