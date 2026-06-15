The Week in Pictures: Earthquake in Philippines; New York Knicks win NBA Finals
A 7.8-magnitude earthquake hits the Philippines, fans celebrate after the New York Knicks win the NBA Finals, and a fire in Tuas warehouse – these and more pictures from around the world in this week’s selection.
JUNE 9
A woman walking past a collapsed building a day after the 7.8-magnitude earthquake in the Calumpang district of General Santos city in the Philippines.
JUNE 14
New York Knicks fans climbing on top of buses as they celebrate the basketball team’s NBA Finals victory over the San Antonio Spurs in Times Square, New York City.
JUNE 10
People watching Pope Leo XIV’s inauguration of the Jesus Christ tower of the Sagrada Familia Basilica in Barcelona, Spain.
JUNE 10
Police (foreground) standing off with protesters in Glengormley, north of Belfast, in Northern Ireland.
JUNE 13
People grieving as the hearse bearing the body of Thai Princess Bajrakitiyabha Mahidol arrives at Bangkok’s Grand Palace. The Thai king’s eldest daughter died at the age of 47 after being in a coma since 2022.
JUNE 8
A man examining a fallen rocket half-buried in the ground on the outskirts of Jericho, following an Iranian and Iran-backed Houthi rebel attack.
JUNE 12
Smoke rising from a fire at 3 Gul Crescent in Tuas. The fire was extinguished at about 10am on June 12.
JUNE 8
Events planner Chong Pei En taking a wefie with colleagues at the Flower Market in Gardens by the Bay. The installation by Australian contemporary artist Cj Hendry features flower plushies in buckets.
JUNE 10
Workers carrying out routine maintenance on wind turbines at the Rudong H4 offshore wind farm in Rudong, China.
JUNE 12
Fans of the South Korean football team cheering at a World Cup watch party organised by the Korean Association at Lau Pa Sat hawker centre. South Korea came from behind to beat the Czech Republic 2-1.
Produced by: Joyce Fang and Grace Yew