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The Week in Pictures: Earthquake in Philippines; New York Knicks win NBA Finals

By

Joyce Fang

Published: Jun 15, 2026, 09:42 AM

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A 7.8-magnitude earthquake hits the Philippines, fans celebrate after the New York Knicks win the NBA Finals, and a fire in Tuas warehouse – these and more pictures from around the world in this week’s selection.

JUNE 9

A woman walking past a collapsed building a day after the 7.8-magnitude earthquake in the Calumpang district of General Santos city in the Philippines.

PHOTO: REUTERS

JUNE 14

New York Knicks fans climbing on top of buses as they celebrate the basketball team’s NBA Finals victory over the San Antonio Spurs in Times Square, New York City.

PHOTO: AFP

JUNE 10

People watching Pope Leo XIV’s inauguration of the Jesus Christ tower of the Sagrada Familia Basilica in Barcelona, Spain.

PHOTO: AFP

JUNE 10

Police (foreground) standing off with protesters in Glengormley, north of Belfast, in Northern Ireland. 

PHOTO: AFP

JUNE 13

People grieving as the hearse bearing the body of Thai Princess Bajrakitiyabha Mahidol arrives at Bangkok’s Grand Palace. The Thai king’s eldest daughter died at the age of 47 after being in a coma since 2022. 

PHOTO: AFP

JUNE 8

A man examining a fallen rocket half-buried in the ground on the outskirts of Jericho, following an Iranian and Iran-backed Houthi rebel attack.

PHOTO: AFP

JUNE 12

Smoke rising from a fire at 3 Gul Crescent in Tuas. The fire was extinguished at about 10am on June 12. 

ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI

JUNE 8

Events planner Chong Pei En taking a wefie with colleagues at the Flower Market in Gardens by the Bay. The installation by Australian contemporary artist Cj Hendry features flower plushies in buckets.

ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI

JUNE 10

Workers carrying out routine maintenance on wind turbines at the Rudong H4 offshore wind farm in Rudong, China.

PHOTO: AFP

JUNE 12

Fans of the South Korean football team cheering at a World Cup watch party organised by the Korean Association at Lau Pa Sat hawker centre. South Korea came from behind to beat the Czech Republic 2-1.

ST PHOTO: SHINTARO TAY

Produced by: Joyce Fang and Grace Yew

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.