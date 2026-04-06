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The Week in Pictures: Displaced people in Beirut; Good Friday service in Sydney

By

Kevin Lim

Published: Apr 06, 2026, 10:10 AM

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Displaced people at an encampment in Beirut; Stations of the Cross re-enacted during Good Friday service in Sydney – these and more pictures from around the world in this week’s selection.

March 30

A family standing outside their tent at a temporary encampment for displaced people amid escalating hostilities between Israel and Hezbollah in Beirut.

PHOTO: REUTERS

April 1

The Artemis II crewed lunar mission lifting off from Pad 39B at Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, US.

PHOTO: AFP

March 31

Singapore national footballer Irfan Fandi looking on as pyrotechnics light up the National Stadium after the Asian Cup qualifier against Bangladesh.

ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG

April 3

Parishioners re-enacting the Stations of the Cross during a Good Friday service at St Charbel’s Maronite Catholic Parish in Sydney, Australia.

PHOTO: EPA

April 1

Newly hired employees of Japan Airlines Group attending an initiation ceremony in a hangar at Haneda Airport in Tokyo.

PHOTO: REUTERS

April 4

A demonstrator wearing a mask depicting US President Donald Trump and holding a baby puppet with a mask of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at an anti-war protest calling for an end to the US-Israeli conflict with Iran in Tel Aviv, Israel.

PHOTO: REUTERS

April 2

Hindu devotees bathing under 22 water spouts during Balaju Purnima, a full moon festival, in Kathmandu, as thousands gather for a ritual bath in the hope of protection from skin diseases and a better life.

PHOTO: EPA

April 4

A Muslim man offering prayers at an ethnic Hui cemetery on the eve of the Qing Ming Festival, also known as the tomb-sweeping festival, in Beijing.

PHOTO: AFP

April 1

A worker cooking soya bean paste to produce traditional tofu in Bandung, West Java, Indonesia.

PHOTO: AFP

April 1

A squirrel eating pollen cones on a fir tree in a park as warmer weather signals the arrival of spring in Warsaw.

PHOTO: REUTERS

Produced by: Kevin Lim and Jananee Yegambaram

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.