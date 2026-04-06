The Week in Pictures: Displaced people in Beirut; Good Friday service in Sydney
Displaced people at an encampment in Beirut; Stations of the Cross re-enacted during Good Friday service in Sydney – these and more pictures from around the world in this week’s selection.
March 30
A family standing outside their tent at a temporary encampment for displaced people amid escalating hostilities between Israel and Hezbollah in Beirut.
April 1
The Artemis II crewed lunar mission lifting off from Pad 39B at Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, US.
March 31
Singapore national footballer Irfan Fandi looking on as pyrotechnics light up the National Stadium after the Asian Cup qualifier against Bangladesh.
April 3
Parishioners re-enacting the Stations of the Cross during a Good Friday service at St Charbel’s Maronite Catholic Parish in Sydney, Australia.
April 1
Newly hired employees of Japan Airlines Group attending an initiation ceremony in a hangar at Haneda Airport in Tokyo.
April 4
A demonstrator wearing a mask depicting US President Donald Trump and holding a baby puppet with a mask of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at an anti-war protest calling for an end to the US-Israeli conflict with Iran in Tel Aviv, Israel.
April 2
Hindu devotees bathing under 22 water spouts during Balaju Purnima, a full moon festival, in Kathmandu, as thousands gather for a ritual bath in the hope of protection from skin diseases and a better life.
April 4
A Muslim man offering prayers at an ethnic Hui cemetery on the eve of the Qing Ming Festival, also known as the tomb-sweeping festival, in Beijing.
April 1
A worker cooking soya bean paste to produce traditional tofu in Bandung, West Java, Indonesia.
April 1
A squirrel eating pollen cones on a fir tree in a park as warmer weather signals the arrival of spring in Warsaw.
Produced by: Kevin Lim and Jananee Yegambaram