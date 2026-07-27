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The Week in Pictures: Cockroach Janta Party, ASEAN Championship, Spain wildfires

By

Benjamin Seetor

Published: Jul 27, 2026, 11:34 AM

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India’s satirical Cockroach Janta Party marching in nationwide protests; Singapore and Cambodia facing off on the football pitch in the ASEAN Championship Group A opener; and firefighters battling widespread wildfires in Spain – these and more pictures from around the world feature in this week’s selection.

JULY 24

Footballer Ilhan Fandi scoring a spectacular late-game scissors kick, leading the Singapore team to a 2-1 victory over Cambodia in the 2026 ASEAN Championship Group A campaign at the Morodok Techo National Stadium, in Phnom Penh, Cambodia.

ST PHOTO: SHINTARO TAY

A supporter of India's Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), seen through a torn CJP banner at a protest site, a day after thousands of protesters marched towards parliament demanding the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over examination paper leaks, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, India, July 21, 2026. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

JULY 21

A supporter of India’s youth-led Cockroach Janta Party behind a torn banner at a protest site in Jantar Mantar, New Delhi, a day after thousands marched towards Parliament to demand the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over exam paper leaks.

PHOTO: REUTERS

A wildfire burns in a forest area in the Gironde department amid worsening drought conditions following a heatwave and water shortages across much of France, July 22, 2026. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

JULY 22

A wildfire burning through a forest in France’s south-western Gironde department amid worsening drought conditions, severe heatwaves and widespread water shortages.

PHOTO: REUTERS

TOPSHOT - A person holds up a cardboard trophy cutout with Spain's coach Luis de la Fuente's face swapped onto it as Spain fans gather at Cibeles Square in Madrid on July 20, 2026, awaiting the arrival of the national football team one day after winning their second World Cup title following a 1-0 victory against Argentina. Spain's World Cup winners come back home to a heroes' welcome in Madrid, where a million fans are expected to greet them after a night of raucous celebrations across the country. (Photo by Oscar DEL POZO / AFP)

JULY 20

Football fans at Madrid’s Cibeles Square hoisting a trophy-shaped cardboard cut-out bearing the likeness of coach Luis de la Fuente while waiting to welcome Spain’s national team home from their 2026 World Cup win.

PHOTO: AFP

TOPSHOT - The Gravity-1 commercial rocket launches from the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center carrying nine satellites to their designated orbits, at sea off the coast of Shanghai in eastern China on July 22, 2026. (Photo by CNS / AFP) / China OUT

July 22

A Gravity-1 commercial carrier rocket launching off the coast of Shanghai, China. Directed by the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center, the sea-based mission successfully deployed nine satellites into orbit.

PHOTO: AFP

Britain's newly appointed Prime Minister Andy Burnham waves outside 10 Downing Street with his wife Marie-France van Heel after taking office, in London, Britain, July 20, 2026. REUTERS/Jack Taylor TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

JULY 20

Britain’s newly appointed Prime Minister Andy Burnham and his wife Marie-France van Heel waving to onlookers outside London’s 10 Downing Street, the official residence and office of British prime ministers.

PHOTO: REUTERS

TOPSHOT - This photograph shows tourists enjoying the new BalancAIR, a giant swing at the top of the Grand Chamossaire peak, above Villars-sur-Ollon, western Switzerland, on July 20, 2026. Inaugurated at the beginning of the month, the Grand Chamossaire swing is the latest initiative by Alpine resorts to attract visitors in summer and make their ski lifts profitable, as snowfall is becoming increasingly unreliable due to climate change. (Photo by Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP)

JULY 20

Tourists riding the BalancAIR, a giant mountain swing at the summit of the Grand Chamossaire peak above Villars-sur-Ollon in western Switzerland. The new attraction represents a growing shift among Alpine resorts aiming to boost summer tourism and offset declining winter revenue as climate change renders snowfall increasingly unpredictable.

PHOTO: AFP

TOPSHOT - Abseilers prepare to paint over Pam the Bird graffiti on Melbourne's Bolte Bridge on July 23, 2026. The graffiti was spray-painted on one of the bridge's 140-metre-tall pylons by alleged vandal Jack Gibson-Burrell and it is expected to take several days, taking 100 litres of surface preparation, primer and paint. (Photo by William WEST / AFP)

JULY 23

Abseilers preparing to paint over graffiti of “Pam the Bird” on Melbourne’s Bolte Bridge. The graffiti, spray-painted onto one of the structure’s 140m-tall pylons by alleged vandal Jack Gibson-Burrell, will undergo a removal process that is expected to take several days and require 100 litres of surface preparation, primer and paint.

PHOTO: AFP

TOPSHOT - A firefighter walks in the night amid a wildfire in Fresnedillas area, near El Escorial, 60 kms northwest of Madrid, early on July 25, 2026. Spanish firefighters hoped to get control of wildfires raging near Madrid on Saturday but an official warned that erratic winds threatened to fan the blazes further. The worst wildfires in the Madrid region's history rage west of the Spanish capital, forcing authorities to evacuate or order around 60,000 people to remain indoors. (Photo by Oscar DEL POZO / AFP)

JULY 25

A firefighter at work near Fresnedillas, Spain, as emergency crews battle to contain wildfires raging west of Madrid. Officials have warned that erratic winds threaten to further fan some of the worst blazes in the region’s history, forcing the authorities to issue evacuation orders and urge residents to remain indoors.

PHOTO: AFP

TOPSHOT - This aerial photograph shows boats moored in the Bassin d'Arcachon, south-western France, on July 24, 2026. (Photo by ROMAIN PERROCHEAU / AFP)

JULY 24

Boats moored in the shallow waters of the Bassin d’Arcachon, a popular sailing destination on the south-west coast of France.

PHOTO: AFP

Produced by: Benjamin Seetor and Grace Yew

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.