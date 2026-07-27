The Week in Pictures: Cockroach Janta Party, ASEAN Championship, Spain wildfires
India’s satirical Cockroach Janta Party marching in nationwide protests; Singapore and Cambodia facing off on the football pitch in the ASEAN Championship Group A opener; and firefighters battling widespread wildfires in Spain – these and more pictures from around the world feature in this week’s selection.
JULY 24
Footballer Ilhan Fandi scoring a spectacular late-game scissors kick, leading the Singapore team to a 2-1 victory over Cambodia in the 2026 ASEAN Championship Group A campaign at the Morodok Techo National Stadium, in Phnom Penh, Cambodia.
JULY 21
A supporter of India’s youth-led Cockroach Janta Party behind a torn banner at a protest site in Jantar Mantar, New Delhi, a day after thousands marched towards Parliament to demand the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over exam paper leaks.
JULY 22
A wildfire burning through a forest in France’s south-western Gironde department amid worsening drought conditions, severe heatwaves and widespread water shortages.
JULY 20
Football fans at Madrid’s Cibeles Square hoisting a trophy-shaped cardboard cut-out bearing the likeness of coach Luis de la Fuente while waiting to welcome Spain’s national team home from their 2026 World Cup win.
July 22
A Gravity-1 commercial carrier rocket launching off the coast of Shanghai, China. Directed by the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center, the sea-based mission successfully deployed nine satellites into orbit.
JULY 20
Britain’s newly appointed Prime Minister Andy Burnham and his wife Marie-France van Heel waving to onlookers outside London’s 10 Downing Street, the official residence and office of British prime ministers.
JULY 20
Tourists riding the BalancAIR, a giant mountain swing at the summit of the Grand Chamossaire peak above Villars-sur-Ollon in western Switzerland. The new attraction represents a growing shift among Alpine resorts aiming to boost summer tourism and offset declining winter revenue as climate change renders snowfall increasingly unpredictable.
JULY 23
Abseilers preparing to paint over graffiti of “Pam the Bird” on Melbourne’s Bolte Bridge. The graffiti, spray-painted onto one of the structure’s 140m-tall pylons by alleged vandal Jack Gibson-Burrell, will undergo a removal process that is expected to take several days and require 100 litres of surface preparation, primer and paint.
JULY 25
A firefighter at work near Fresnedillas, Spain, as emergency crews battle to contain wildfires raging west of Madrid. Officials have warned that erratic winds threaten to further fan some of the worst blazes in the region’s history, forcing the authorities to issue evacuation orders and urge residents to remain indoors.
JULY 24
Boats moored in the shallow waters of the Bassin d’Arcachon, a popular sailing destination on the south-west coast of France.
Produced by: Benjamin Seetor and Grace Yew