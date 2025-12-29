The Week in Pictures: Christmas celebrations, tsunami anniversary
Christmas celebrations around the globe, the 21st anniversary of the 2004 tsunami, and more pictures from around the world in this week’s selection.
DEC 24
Children wearing traditional clothes and carrying traditional Christmas decorations taking part in a Christmas Eve procession in Lviv, Ukraine, on Dec 24, 2025, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
DEC 25
Members of the congregation lighting candles during a Christmas Day service at Bethany Church in Surabaya, Indonesia, on Dec 25, 2025.
DEC 26
Women gathering to pray for the victims of the 2004 Indian Ocean tsunami during a ceremony at Pattinapakkam beach in Chennai, India, on Dec 26, 2025.
DEC 25
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce entering the pitch with fanfare before a game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, Missouri, US on Dec 25, 2025. The 36-year-old football player is also the fiance of pop superstar Taylor Swift.
DEC 26
Members of the Old Surrey, Burstow and West Kent Hunt group and their hounds arriving at Chiddingstone Castle for the annual Boxing Day hunt, south of London, Britain, on Dec 26, 2025.
DEC 28
An aircraft soaring above the birds in the evening sky above Ahmedabad, India, on Dec 28, 2025.
DEC 26
Dancers of the Monte-Carlo ballet performing on stage on the opening night of the Ma Bayadere ballet show, a creation by French dancer and choreographer Jean-Christophe Maillot, in Monaco, on Dec 26, 2025.
DEC 28
Revellers in mock military garb pelting one another with flour and eggs in the south-eastern Spanish town of Ibi on Dec 28, 2025. In this 200-year-old traditional winter festival, the participants – known as Els Enfarinats (those covered in flour) – dress in military clothes and stage a mock coup d’etat as they battle using flour, eggs and firecrackers outside the town.
DEC 27
Vehicles with their headlights on driving down a non-illuminated road during a power outage in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Dec 27, 2025, following Russian missile and drone attacks on Ukrainian energy infrastructure.
DEC 28
A performer with his face painted black posing for a portrait during a celebration of Holy Innocents Day in Caucagua, Miranda state, Venezuela, on Dec 28, 2025.
DEC 26
A band performing during the annual Festival du Merveilleux at the Musee des Arts Forains, or museum of fairground arts, in Paris, France, on Dec 26, 2025.
Produced by: Desmond Foo and Yu Sheng Sin.