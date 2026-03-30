The Week in Pictures: Cherry blossoms in Kyoto; the wreckage of a jet at New York’s LaGuardia Airport
Cherry blossom trees at a temple in Kyoto; the wreckage of a jet that collided with a fire truck at New York’s LaGuardia Airport – these and more pictures from around the world in this week’s selection.
MARCH 29
A woman wearing a kimono walking under cherry blossom trees at Rokkakudo temple in Kyoto, Japan.
MARCH 27
Tourists walking along the railway track on Vietnam’s famous “train street” in Hanoi. The city plans to end train services on its railway cafe street, one of its most popular spots, according to media reports.
MARCH 23
A bird’s-eye view of hot-air balloons decorated with traditional motifs during an annual festival held to celebrate Eid al-Fitr, which marks the end of Ramadan, at Semayu village in Wonosobo, Central Java.
MARCH 24
The wreckage of an Air Canada Express jetliner that collided with a fire truck on the runway of New York’s LaGuardia Airport on March 22.
MARCH 24
A Palestinian man climbing on the remnants of an Iranian missile that landed in the Israeli-occupied West Bank village of Hares. War has spread across the Middle East after the US and Israel unleashed strikes on Iran on Feb 28.
MARCH 26
Ms Um Hamed, who was displaced from Nabi Chit in Lebanon following strikes by Israel as part of its campaign against Iran-backed Hezbollah, returning to her damaged house amid escalating hostilities, even as the US-Israeli conflict with Iran continues.
MARCH 28
A journalist standing next to the wreckage of a vehicle during a visit to a car service centre in eastern Tehran that was hit by a missile strike.
MARCH 28
People demonstrating in Denver, Colorado, against the administration of US President Donald Trump. They have taken to the streets as part of the “No Kings” movement in protest over what they see as his authoritarian style of governing, among other issues.
MARCH 28
Eleven seats set aside in the stands at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium during an Indian Premier League cricket match in Bengaluru. They are in tribute to the fans who died in a tragic stampede outside the stadium in 2025.
MARCH 27
A worker lighting anti-frost candles at a vineyard near Chablis, Burgundy, as night-time temperatures fall below 0 deg C. The announced frost episode pushed many winegrowers to take measures to protect their vines.
Produced by: Ong Wee Jin and Yu Sheng Sin