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The Week in Pictures: Celebrating Eid al-Fitr in Moscow; overcrowding on a train in Bangladesh

By

Ong Wee Jin

Published: Mar 23, 2026, 01:57 PM

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A train overflows with passengers as they return home to celebrate Eid al-Fitr in Bangladesh; a colourful procession to celebrate a Hindu festival in Mumbai – these and more pictures from around the world in this week’s selection.

MARCH 18

People climbing on top of a train at Tongi Railway Station in Gazipur, Bangladesh, to leave Dhaka to celebrate Eid al-Fitr with their families.

PHOTO: REUTERS

MARCH 20

Muslims outside the Central Mosque in Moscow performing the early morning prayers for Eid al-Fitr, marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan.

PHOTO: AFP

MARCH 17

Israeli security forces violently dispersing Muslim worshippers outside the old city walls of Jerusalem.

PHOTO: AFP

MARCH 19

A sculpture burning on the last day of the Fallas Festival in Valencia, Spain.

PHOTO: REUTERS

MARCH 22

An explosion from an Israeli strike on a bridge near Qasmiyeh, Lebanon, following an escalation between Hezbollah and Israel, amid the US-Israeli conflict with Iran.

PHOTO: REUTERS

MARCH 19

A visitor showing his pet snake at a pet fair in Beijing.

PHOTO: AFP

MARCH 21

Muslim children after the Eid al-Fitr prayer, which marks the end of the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan, in Cape Town, South Africa.

PHOTO: REUTERS

MARCH 19

People dressed in traditional attire taking part in a procession to celebrate Gudi Padwa, the Maharashtrian New Year, in Mumbai.

PHOTO: EPA

MARCH 22

A surfer walking along the promenade in Tel Aviv.

PHOTO: REUTERS

MARCH 22

A couple sitting at Beirut’s seafront area.

PHOTO: AFP

Produced by: Ong Wee Jin and S Sakthivel

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.