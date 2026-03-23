The Week in Pictures: Celebrating Eid al-Fitr in Moscow; overcrowding on a train in Bangladesh
A train overflows with passengers as they return home to celebrate Eid al-Fitr in Bangladesh; a colourful procession to celebrate a Hindu festival in Mumbai – these and more pictures from around the world in this week’s selection.
MARCH 18
People climbing on top of a train at Tongi Railway Station in Gazipur, Bangladesh, to leave Dhaka to celebrate Eid al-Fitr with their families.
MARCH 20
Muslims outside the Central Mosque in Moscow performing the early morning prayers for Eid al-Fitr, marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan.
MARCH 17
Israeli security forces violently dispersing Muslim worshippers outside the old city walls of Jerusalem.
MARCH 19
A sculpture burning on the last day of the Fallas Festival in Valencia, Spain.
MARCH 22
An explosion from an Israeli strike on a bridge near Qasmiyeh, Lebanon, following an escalation between Hezbollah and Israel, amid the US-Israeli conflict with Iran.
MARCH 19
A visitor showing his pet snake at a pet fair in Beijing.
MARCH 21
Muslim children after the Eid al-Fitr prayer, which marks the end of the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan, in Cape Town, South Africa.
MARCH 19
People dressed in traditional attire taking part in a procession to celebrate Gudi Padwa, the Maharashtrian New Year, in Mumbai.
MARCH 22
A surfer walking along the promenade in Tel Aviv.
MARCH 22
A couple sitting at Beirut’s seafront area.
Produced by: Ong Wee Jin and S Sakthivel