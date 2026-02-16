The Week in Pictures: Beauty in motion at the Winter Olympics; football matches in snow and rubble
The Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic Games are in high gear, with Norway in the gold medal lead at the moment with 12 golds; football matches in the snow and amid building rubble; kids decked out in Chinese New Year clothing horsing around; and more pictures from around the world in this week’s selection.
FEB 15
Canada’s Abigail Strate flying through the ski jumping course during the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympics women’s large hill individual event trials, which made its inaugural appearance at the Olympic Winter Games.
FEB 10
Stephan Embacher of Austria in action during the 2026 Winter Olympics ski jumping trial round at the Predazzo Ski Jumping Stadium in Predazzo, Italy.
FEB 11
The Czech Republic’s Katerina Mrazkova and Daniel Mrazek in an unusual situation during the figure skating ice dance – free dance final at the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic Games’ ice skating arena in Milan, Italy.
FEB 11
Buddhist monks gathering near the Lincoln Memorial following their 3,700km Walk for Peace in Washington, DC.
FEB 9
Nine-year-old Chen Yuheng and seven-year-old Zheng Lingqian racing with hobby horses in their school playground to welcome the Chinese New Year, bringing in the Year of the Horse in Dublin, Ireland.
FEB 14
Dancing “devils” gathering atop Cerro Blanco during the start of the Bajada de los Diablos carnival celebrations in Uquia, Jujuy province, Argentina.
FEB 15
Westerlo’s US defender Bryan Reynolds (left) and Antwerp’s Ecuadorian forward Anthony Valencia jostling for the ball as snow fell during the Belgian Pro League first division football match between Antwerp and KVC Westerlo at Bosuil stadium in Antwerp, Belgium.
FEB 9
Palestinians playing football on a pitch near buildings destroyed during the two-year Israeli offensive in Gaza City.
FEB 11
Demonstrators taking cover behind makeshift shields as they protested outside Argentina’s Senate on the day it discussed labour reforms proposed by President Javier Milei’s libertarian government to attract investment and revive growth, which unions say would roll back workers’ rights, in Buenos Aires, Argentina.
FEB 12
A resident using a flashlight during a power blackout in Kyiv, Ukraine, after critical civil infrastructure was hit by Russian missile and drone attacks in the Ukraine-Russia war, now in its third year.
FEB 12
A man walking on a path surrounded by a flooded area in Marmande, south-western France, brought by Storm Nils triggering exceptional flooding along the Garonne river, with the authorities maintaining red alert status across the area.
FEB 11
Victims of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein reacting as US Attorney-General Pam Bondi (foreground) testified before a House Judiciary Committee hearing on Oversight of the Department of Justice on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC.
Produced by: Stephanie Yeow and Marisa Yeo