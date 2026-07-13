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The Week in Pictures: Barisan Nasional retains Johor; Iran’s supreme leader Ali Khamenei’s funeral procession

By

Benjamin Seetor

Published: Jul 13, 2026, 10:03 AM

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A six-day funeral procession for slain Iranian supreme leader Ali Khamenei, an endangered hawksbill turtle wading through trash during a nesting attempt and Malaysia’s Barisan Nasional coalition retaining Johor after its state election – these and more pictures from around the world feature in this week’s selection.

JULY 11

Malaysian Deputy Prime Minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi (fourth from left), who serves as the chairman of Barisan Nasional, posing for a group photograph alongside Johor caretaker Menteri Besar Onn Hafiz Ghazi and other alliance leaders at the coalition’s headquarters in Johor Bahru.

ST PHOTO: ARIFFIN JAMAR

Mourners carry the coffin of Iran's slain supreme leader Ali Khamenei at the Imam Ali shrine in Najaf on July 8, 2026. Crowds thronged the streets of Najaf on July 8 as the coffin of Iran's supreme leader Ali Khamenei moved through the holy city in a procession devoted to Iraq, home to Shia Islam's most sacred shrines. (Photo by Hussein FALEH / AFP)

JULY 8

Mourners carrying the coffin of Iran’s late supreme leader Ali Khamenei during a funeral procession at the Imam Ali Shrine in Najaf, Iraq.

PHOTO: AFP

TOPSHOT - Football fans watch a live broadcast of the 2026 FIFA World Cup quarter-final match between Argentina and Switzerland, won 1-0 by Argentina, during a public viewing in Ternate, North Maluku, on July 12, 2026. (Photo by AZZAM RIZQULLAH / AFP)

JULY 12

Fans watching a live broadcast of the FIFA World Cup quarter-final match between Argentina and Switzerland during a public screening in Ternate, North Maluku, Indonesia. Argentina won the match 1-0.

PHOTO: AFP

ST20260710-202641600687-Lim Yaohui-Ang Qing-aqturtle10/ A critically endangered hawksbill turtle crawled ashore to lay its eggs at East Coast Park on July 10, 2026. It did not lay any eggs and NParks staff attached a satellite tracker on it before it returns back to sea. (ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI)

JULY 10

A critically endangered hawksbill turtle wading through trash as it crawls at East Coast Park, Singapore, in an attempt to lay eggs. Despite failing to nest, the turtle was fitted with a satellite tracker by the authorities to monitor its movements.

ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI

JULY 7

Displaced Palestinians watching a World Cup Round of 16 match between Egypt and Argentina on a giant screen while gathered on the rubble of destroyed buildings in Gaza City.

PHOTO: AFP

TOPSHOT - A rickshaw puller wades through a flooded street after heavy rains in Chittagong on July 8, 2026. (Photo by AFP)

JULY 8

A rickshaw puller wading through a flooded street following heavy monsoon rains in Chattogram, Bangladesh.

PHOTO: AFP

French artist James Colomina’s unauthorized artwork titled “Nothing Serious”, depicting a child drifting on a life buoy with a teddy bear, floats on the Rio di San Felice in the Cannaregio district of Venice, Italy, July 9, 2026. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

JULY 9

French artist James Colomina’s unauthorised artwork titled Nothing Serious, depicting a child drifting on a life buoy with a teddy bear, floating on the Rio di San Felice in the Cannaregio district of Venice, Italy.

PHOTO: REUTERS

A model presents a creation by Robert Wun for the Women Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2026-2027 collection as part of the Paris Fashion Week, in Paris, on July 8, 2026. (Photo by Behrouz MEHRI / AFP)

JULY 8

A model presenting a creation by designer Robert Wun during the Haute Couture Fall/Winter collection showcase as part of Paris Fashion Week in France.

PHOTO: AFP

TOPSHOT - Ukraine's Marta Kostyuk returns to Czech Republic's Linda Noskova during their women's singles semi-final tennis match on the eleventh day of the 2026 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in Wimbledon, southwest London, on July 9, 2026. (Photo by HENRY NICHOLLS / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE

JULY 9

Marta Kostyuk of Ukraine returning a shot against Linda Noskova of the Czech Republic during their women’s singles semi-final match at the Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London.

PHOTO: AFP

A heifer, or young cow, jumps over participants in the bullring as they run and try to dodge the young animal after the second running of the bulls of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, northern Spain, on July 8, 2026. Thousands of people every year attend the week-long festival and its famous 'encierros': six bulls are released at 8:00 a.m. evey day to run from their corral to the bullring through the narrow streets of the old town over an 850 meters (yard) course while runners ahead of them try to stay close to the bulls without falling over or being gored. (Photo by JORGE GUERRERO / AFP)

JULY 8

A heifer leaping over participants inside a bullring following a running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, northern Spain. The week-long event involves bulls released into the narrow streets of the old town daily, where runners attempt to stay close to the animals over an 850m course ending at the bullring.

PHOTO: AFP

Produced by: Benjamin Seetor and Suneeta Devi

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.