The Week in Pictures: Barisan Nasional retains Johor; Iran’s supreme leader Ali Khamenei’s funeral procession
A six-day funeral procession for slain Iranian supreme leader Ali Khamenei, an endangered hawksbill turtle wading through trash during a nesting attempt and Malaysia’s Barisan Nasional coalition retaining Johor after its state election – these and more pictures from around the world feature in this week’s selection.
JULY 11
Malaysian Deputy Prime Minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi (fourth from left), who serves as the chairman of Barisan Nasional, posing for a group photograph alongside Johor caretaker Menteri Besar Onn Hafiz Ghazi and other alliance leaders at the coalition’s headquarters in Johor Bahru.
JULY 8
Mourners carrying the coffin of Iran’s late supreme leader Ali Khamenei during a funeral procession at the Imam Ali Shrine in Najaf, Iraq.
JULY 12
Fans watching a live broadcast of the FIFA World Cup quarter-final match between Argentina and Switzerland during a public screening in Ternate, North Maluku, Indonesia. Argentina won the match 1-0.
JULY 10
A critically endangered hawksbill turtle wading through trash as it crawls at East Coast Park, Singapore, in an attempt to lay eggs. Despite failing to nest, the turtle was fitted with a satellite tracker by the authorities to monitor its movements.
JULY 7
Displaced Palestinians watching a World Cup Round of 16 match between Egypt and Argentina on a giant screen while gathered on the rubble of destroyed buildings in Gaza City.
JULY 8
A rickshaw puller wading through a flooded street following heavy monsoon rains in Chattogram, Bangladesh.
JULY 9
French artist James Colomina’s unauthorised artwork titled Nothing Serious, depicting a child drifting on a life buoy with a teddy bear, floating on the Rio di San Felice in the Cannaregio district of Venice, Italy.
JULY 8
A model presenting a creation by designer Robert Wun during the Haute Couture Fall/Winter collection showcase as part of Paris Fashion Week in France.
JULY 9
Marta Kostyuk of Ukraine returning a shot against Linda Noskova of the Czech Republic during their women’s singles semi-final match at the Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London.
JULY 8
A heifer leaping over participants inside a bullring following a running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, northern Spain. The week-long event involves bulls released into the narrow streets of the old town daily, where runners attempt to stay close to the animals over an 850m course ending at the bullring.
Produced by: Benjamin Seetor and Suneeta Devi