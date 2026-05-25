The Week in Pictures: Arsenal win Premier League; China coal mine explosion
Arsenal win the Premier League, a coal mine gas explosion in China, and Ebola claims more lives in the Democratic Republic of Congo – these and more pictures from around the world in this week’s selection.
MAY 19
Arsenal fans celebrating outside the Emirates Stadium after the club secured its first Premier League title since 2004. The win was sealed on May 19 after Manchester City were held to a 1-1 draw by Bournemouth.
MAY 21
Activists from the Gaza-bound Global Sumud Flotilla disembarking from a plane upon arrival at Istanbul Airport in Turkey, after being detained by Israeli forces when their vessels were intercepted in international waters in the Mediterranean.
MAY 20
Russian President Vladimir Putin (right) being welcomed by Chinese President Xi Jinping during a welcoming ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.
MAY 20
Police officers removing a resident attempting to block a demolition drive at the Garib Nagar slum near Bandra East in Mumbai, India. Acting on orders from the Bombay High Court, Western Railway launched a five-day operation to clear hundreds of unauthorised structures from railway land.
May 21
A man receiving 100 lashes from a member of the Sharia police during a public caning in Banda Aceh, Indonesia, after being convicted of violating the city’s Islamic law prohibiting sex outside marriage.
May 21
Medical staff preparing to transport a victim from a hospital in Rwampara to a nearby cemetery. According to the World Health Organization, the Democratic Republic of Congo’s 17th outbreak has already caused 139 suspected deaths.
MAY 23
Emergency crews arriving at the Liushenyu coal mine in Changzhi after a gas explosion claimed at least 82 lives. The tragedy marks one of the worst industrial accidents in China’s recent history.
MAY 23
A reporter taking cover as a gunman opens fire near the White House in Washington. Secret Service agents returned fire, fatally wounding the suspect, while a bystander was also hit during the exchange. The shooting occurred while US President Donald Trump was at the White House.
MAY 18
Climbers trekking in a long queue towards the summit of Mount Everest in the Everest region of Nepal. A record 274 climbers scaled the mountain on May 20, the highest number ever to reach the world’s tallest peak in a single day from the Nepali side.
MAY 20
Baby orang utan Ayaan with his 29-year-old mother Chomel at the Singapore Zoo’s orang utan enclosure. Ayaan was conceived through artificial insemination and delivered via caesarean section on March 18, marking firsts for primates at the Mandai Wildlife Group.
Produced by: Wang Hui Fen and Jananee Yegambaram