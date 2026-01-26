The Week in Pictures: An Eurasian hoopoe in Singapore, a firefighter in Chile

JAN 20

A local Javan myna (right) causing a Eurasian hoopoe to raise its distinctive crest in Tanjong Katong on Jan 20, 2026. Known for its orange, black and white feathers and undulating flight, the hoopoe – found across Europe, Africa and Asia but not seen in Singapore in almost 40 years – has sparked a buzz among birdwatchers here.

ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI