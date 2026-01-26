The Week in Pictures: An Eurasian hoopoe in Singapore, a firefighter in Chile
An Eurasian hoopoe raises its distinctive crest in Tanjong Katong, a firefighter extinguishes a forest fire in Chile, and more pictures from around the world in this week’s selection.
JAN 20
A local Javan myna (right) causing a Eurasian hoopoe to raise its distinctive crest in Tanjong Katong on Jan 20, 2026. Known for its orange, black and white feathers and undulating flight, the hoopoe – found across Europe, Africa and Asia but not seen in Singapore in almost 40 years – has sparked a buzz among birdwatchers here.
JAN 21
A firefighter battling a forest fire in Chile’s Biobio region, where multiple wildfires have prompted emergency evacuations, on Jan 21, 2026.
JAN 22
Soldiers holding weather balloons walking through the snow during the World Economic Forum annual meeting in Davos on Jan 22, 2026.
JAN 22
French President Emmanuel Macron wearing sunglasses as he speaks to the media ahead of a special summit of European Union leaders in Brussels, Belgium, on Jan 22, 2026, convened to discuss transatlantic relations after US President Donald Trump threatened new tariffs on goods from some EU countries over his demand to acquire Greenland.
JAN 22
China’s Sui Wenjing and Han Cong performing in the pairs short programme at the ISU Figure Skating Four Continents Championships in Beijing on Jan 22, 2026.
JAN 20
Japan’s Naomi Osaka arriving ahead of her women’s singles match against Croatia’s Antonia Ruzic on day three of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne on Jan 20, 2026.
JAN 22
France’s Emilien Jacquelin warming up at the Biathlon World Cup in Nove Mesto na Morave, Czech Republic, on Jan 22, 2026.
JAN 21
Aurelio Justino Zitha, 68, standing in flood waters on his property after weeks of heavy rainfall in Maputo, Mozambique, on Jan 21, 2026.
JAN 25
American rock climber Alex Honnold scaling the Taipei 101 skyscraper building in Taipei on Jan 25, 2026.
JAN 19
Members of the Spanish Civil Guard and other emergency personnel working beside one of the trains involved in a deadly derailment of two high-speed trains near Adamuz, in Cordoba, Spain, on Jan 19, 2026.
Produced by: Kua Chee Siong and Jananee Yegambaram