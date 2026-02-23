Straitstimes.com header logo

The Week in Pictures: A former prince is arrested, the Chinese welcome the new year

Stephanie Yeow

Published: Feb 23, 2026, 02:41 PM

Former prince Andrew is arrested on his 66th birthday and questioned on suspicion of misconduct by police investigating his dealings with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein; millions usher in the Chinese New Year; and Muslims begin their month of fasting – these and more pictures from around the world in this week’s selection.

FEB 19

Mr Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor leaving Aylsham police station on the day he was arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office, with links to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

PHOTO: REUTERS

FEB 22

A lion from the NUS Lion Dance troupe interacting with visitors at the Istana’s open house during a Chinese New Year cai qing (plucking of greens) performance.

ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI

FEB 17

Lion dance performers leaping through the air during celebrations at Dongyue Temple in Beijing, China, on the first day of Chinese New Year.

PHOTO: REUTERS

FEB 18

Palestinians gathering for a mass iftar (breaking of fast), organised by the Turkish IHH Foundation, amid the rubble of destroyed buildings in Gaza City.

PHOTO: AFP

FEB 19

News reports flashing on public screens after a court sentenced former South Korean president Yoon Suk Yeol to life in prison following a guilty verdict in his insurrection case in Seoul.

PHOTO: REUTERS

FEB 19

An angry supporter of former South Korean president Yoon Suk Yeol striking a camera with a flagpole as supporters watch a live stream of Yoon’s trial over his insurrection charges near the Seoul Central District Court.

PHOTO: AFP

FEB 18

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi (front row, centre) and members of her new Cabinet posing for a group photo in Tokyo, Japan.

PHOTO: REUTERS

FEB 18

People viewing 600mm calibre multiple rocket launchers during a presentation ceremony of the weapons at the Ninth Congress of the Workers’ Party of Korea in Pyongyang, North Korea.

PHOTO: REUTERS

FEB 22

Chinese-American freestyle skier Eileen Gu warming up before the women’s freeski halfpipe final at the Milano-Cortina Olympics at Livigno Snow Park. She went on to win the gold medal for the event.

PHOTO: AFP

FEB 17

American civil rights activist Jesse Jackson greeting well-wishers at a voter registration drive event outside the Brooklyn Museum on Sept 3, 1984. Reverend Jackson, one of America’s most influential African-American figures, died today at 84.

PHOTO: NYTIMES

FEB 18

Set against lush greenery and rustic stables, the Bukit Timah Saddle Club has become an alternative Chinese New Year backdrop for families seeking something beyond the traditional studio portrait.

ST PHOTO: BRIAN TEO

Produced by: Stephanie Yeow and Yu Sheng Sin

