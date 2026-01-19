Straitstimes.com header logo

The Week in Pictures: A boy during winter in Kyiv, a protester in Minnesota

By

Kua Chee Siong

Published: Jan 19, 2026, 03:34 PM

A boy trying to remove frost from a window in Kyiv, a protester attempting to protect himself in Minnesota, US, and more pictures from around the world in this week’s selection.

JAN 15

A boy trying to melt the frost from a window as he rides a bus during a winter evening in Kyiv amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

PHOTO: AFP

JAN 14

A protestor attempting to protect himself as federal agents fire munitions and pepper balls, as tensions rise after federal law enforcement agents were involved in a shooting incident, a week after a US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent fatally shot Ms Renee Nicole Good in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

PHOTO: REUTERS

JAN 15

Visitors exploring the Bubble Planet exhibition at Arena Berlin in Berlin, Germany. The experience features a series of themed rooms that engage all five senses, using elements such as virtual reality, optical illusions and ball pits. It runs till March 29, 2026.

PHOTO: REUTERS

JAN 14

A boy walking on a frozen lake on a frosty winter day in Kyiv, Ukraine.

PHOTO: REUTERS

JAN 15

Serbia’s Novak Djokovic in action during his exhibition match against Frances Tiafoe of the US, during the Australian Open held at Melbourne Park.

PHOTO: REUTERS

JAN 16

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney's shadow is cast on a screen as he speaks after a dinner hosted by the Canada-China Business Council in Beijing. This was part of the first visit by a Canadian prime minister to China since 2017.

PHOTO: REUTERS

JAN 13

A woman with a bullet wound painted on her forehead taking part in a rally in Rome, Italy, in support of nationwide protests in Iran.

PHOTO: REUTERS

JAN 14

French driver Sebastien Loeb and French co-pilot Edouard Boulanger, competing in Stage 10 of the 48th edition of the Dakar Rally 2026, between Bisha and Bisha in Saudi Arabia.

PHOTO: AFP

JAN 17

Men splashing themselves with cold water at the Kanda Myojin shrine in Tokyo, Japan. This is part of the annual cold water endurance ceremony to purify their souls and wish for good fortune in the new year.

PHOTO: REUTERS

JAN 16

A jet plane flying past the waning crescent moon in Frankfurt am Main, Germany.

PHOTO: AFP

Produced by: Kua Chee Siong and Yeung Wing

