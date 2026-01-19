The Week in Pictures: A boy during winter in Kyiv, a protester in Minnesota
A boy trying to remove frost from a window in Kyiv, a protester attempting to protect himself in Minnesota, US, and more pictures from around the world in this week’s selection.
JAN 15
A boy trying to melt the frost from a window as he rides a bus during a winter evening in Kyiv amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
JAN 14
A protestor attempting to protect himself as federal agents fire munitions and pepper balls, as tensions rise after federal law enforcement agents were involved in a shooting incident, a week after a US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent fatally shot Ms Renee Nicole Good in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
JAN 15
Visitors exploring the Bubble Planet exhibition at Arena Berlin in Berlin, Germany. The experience features a series of themed rooms that engage all five senses, using elements such as virtual reality, optical illusions and ball pits. It runs till March 29, 2026.
JAN 14
A boy walking on a frozen lake on a frosty winter day in Kyiv, Ukraine.
JAN 15
Serbia’s Novak Djokovic in action during his exhibition match against Frances Tiafoe of the US, during the Australian Open held at Melbourne Park.
JAN 16
Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney's shadow is cast on a screen as he speaks after a dinner hosted by the Canada-China Business Council in Beijing. This was part of the first visit by a Canadian prime minister to China since 2017.
JAN 13
A woman with a bullet wound painted on her forehead taking part in a rally in Rome, Italy, in support of nationwide protests in Iran.
JAN 14
French driver Sebastien Loeb and French co-pilot Edouard Boulanger, competing in Stage 10 of the 48th edition of the Dakar Rally 2026, between Bisha and Bisha in Saudi Arabia.
JAN 17
Men splashing themselves with cold water at the Kanda Myojin shrine in Tokyo, Japan. This is part of the annual cold water endurance ceremony to purify their souls and wish for good fortune in the new year.
JAN 16
A jet plane flying past the waning crescent moon in Frankfurt am Main, Germany.
Produced by: Kua Chee Siong and Yeung Wing