The Week in Pictures
DEC 4
A couple and their child looking through a telescope to observe the last supermoon of 2025, known as the Cold Moon, in Aguimes, on the island of Gran Canaria, Spain, on Dec 4, 2025.
DEC 5
A visitor to the La Carlota Convention Center extending his arms in front of a screen showing a picture of the sun during the inauguration of a space-themed children’s exhibition on the solar system, in Caracas, Venezuela, on Dec 5, 2025.
DEC 6
A drone view showing a mosque and a boarding school in an area affected by a deadly flash flood following heavy rains in Karang Baru, Aceh Tamiang regency, Indonesia, on Dec 6, 2025.
DEC 7
An Etihad aircraft accompanied by Emirates jets performing a flyover before the start of the Abu Dhabi Formula One Grand Prix, at the Yas Marina Circuit in the United Arab Emirates, on Dec 7, 2025.
DEC 7
World champion and race third-placed McLaren’s British driver Lando Norris (centre) celebrating with his team at the end of the Abu Dhabi Formula One Grand Prix, at the Yas Marina Circuit in the United Arab Emirates, on Dec 7, 2025.
DEC 4
Visitors admiring the Yellow Sea Forest Park as the leaves of dawn redwoods turn red and yellow in winter in Yancheng, eastern China’s Jiangsu province, on Dec 4, 2025.
DEC 7
Participants wearing Santa Claus costumes taking part in the 17th Michendorfer Nikolauslauf fun run in Michendorf, southwest of Berlin, Germany, on Dec 7, 2025.
DEC 2
Visitors looking at the exhibition Library Of Us by British artist Es Devlin, a 50ft-wide rotating triangular bookshelf containing 2,500 books that have shaped the artist’s life and practice, during Art Basel 2025, in Miami Beach, Florida, US, on Dec 2, 2025.
DEC 1
People gathering next to a pile of flowers at a makeshift memorial in a small park near the Wang Fuk Court housing complex, after the deadly fire in Tai Po, Hong Kong, on Dec 1, 2025.
Desmond Foo, Suneeta Devi.