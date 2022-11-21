The Straits Times
Today in Pictures, Nov 21, 2022
“The Way I See Things” immersive installation at the Twist Museum in London, the World Cup kicks off in Qatar, and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.
A man poses within "Kaleidoverse" by Aristotle Roufanis at "The Way I See Things" immersive installation and attractions exhibition at Twist Museum in London, Britain. PHOTO : REUTERS
A dancer performs in Doha, on November 20, 2022, on the opening night of the Qatar 2022 World Cup football tournament. PHOTO : AFP
A Qatari reacts during the FIFA World Cup 2022 group A Opening Match between Qatar and Ecuador at Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar on 20 November 2022. PHOTO : EPA-EFE
A girl attends the exhibition "Pipilotti Rist : Your Brain to Me, My Brain to You", a new large-scale, site-specific installation by Swiss artist Pipilotti Rist at the National Museum of Qatar in Doha. PHOTO : AFP
A dust storm hits a field as Yemeni children play soccer on the eve of World Children's Day, in Sana'a, Yemen on 19 November 2022. World Children's Day is observed annually on 20 November to highlight children in demanding action to protect and promote child rights as well as improving children's welfare. PHOTO : EPA-EFE
About 50 choir members from the Liberal Music and Art School performing during The Holiday Light Up event with laser light projections at The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands. ST PHOTO : LIm Yaohui
Students work on paintings depicting soccer players Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Pele, Neymar, Kylian Mbappe, Harry Kane and Diego Maradona ahead of FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, outside an art school in Mumbai, India. PHOTO : REUTERS
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un walks away from an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) in this undated photo released on November 19, 2022 by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency. PHOTO : REUTERS
