The Straits Times Photo Exhibition

Covid-19 emerged in early 2020 and has become one of the biggest global challenges of this decade. Singapore acted swiftly to contain the virus but its spread was inevitable.

Selfless front-liners - from medical staff to foreign workers, from cleaners to taxi drivers - stepped up to the plate, even as their work placed them at risk of infection.

As circuit breaker measures kicked into place here, phrases such as flatten the curve, social distancing, home-based learning and work from home entered the pandemic lexicon.

Gradually, the situation improved as the more infectious Omicron variant overtook the deadly Delta variant in dominance and Singapore became the world's most-vaccinated country following a well-planned vaccination programme.

It was a turning point.

After more than two years, familiar pre-pandemic scenes of daily life and celebrations are gradually returning.

Gone are the days of mask wearing outdoors, gatherings limited to groups of two or five, and tapping TraceTogether tokens at SafeEntry gantries.