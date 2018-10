A rare sight of a boy engrossed in his Everyday Spoken English textbook at the Kutupalong camp. There are no schools for Rohingya children at the shelters in Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh. Some attend madrasahs. Others attend learning centres run by non-governmental bodies. But only 139,000 of the 368,000 children aged between four and 14 in these camps bother to show up for such informal schooling.

ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG