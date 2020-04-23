The shades of spring in Hebei

An aerial photo taken on Tuesday shows fields of shibazakura blossoms in Qianxi county, in north China's Hebei province.

Shibazakura is a flowering plant that grows thickly, covering the ground like grass. Known as creeping phlox or moss phlox in English, it is not a type of cherry blossom, but carries a similar name in Japanese as its blooms resemble that of cherry blossoms.

It comes in a variety of colours, including different shades of pink, white and purple, with some petals having stripe patterns.

Shibazakuras usually bloom from mid-April to about late May, and can be found in various prefectures of Japan as well. One of the top sites to view the blooms is in the Fuji Five Lakes area, where one can see some 800,000 flowers against the backdrop of Mount Fuji.