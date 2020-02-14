The mice encounter

A wonderfully timed portrait of urban wildlife, showing the combat between two mice on a London underground station platform, is the winner of the Wildlife Photographer of the Year Lumix People's Choice award.

Some 28,000 nature photography fans voted and Bristol-based photographer Sam Rowley's Station Squabble emerged as the favourite.

His image was selected from a shortlist of 25 images that were chosen by the Natural History Museum from more than 48,000 images that were submitted for the 2019 competition. The image will be displayed in the Wildlife Photographer of the Year exhibition at the Natural History Museum until it closes on May 31.

The mice were fighting over a few leftover crumbs and their encounter lasted just a split-second before one scurried away, triumphant.

Rowley visited multiple platforms every night over the course of a week, drawing many curious looks from passengers while he lay in wait for the perfect shot. When he saw this, he knew his patience had paid off.