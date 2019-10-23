The long and winding road

Known to locals as the "plateau sky road", this winding mountain road in China stands 4,200m above sea level. It is in the Pamir Mountains in Xinjiang's Tajik Autonomous County of Taxkorgan.

With its breathtaking views and multiple hairpin bends, it would probably be a driving enthusiast's dream. But the road was not built with racers in mind.

The 36km road was opened in July to facilitate passage through the Pamirs for the region's mountain farmers and herdsmen. It connects the county town of Tashkurgan to another nearby township.

To make travel easier and to promote regional economic and social development, further infrastructure improvements are coming to Tajik. The Chinese authorities have recently approved a project to build an airport in the county.