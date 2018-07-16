The lavender fields forever

The stunning lavender fields of Valensole in south-eastern France make the perfect backdrop for this tourist's holiday snap. From mid-June to mid-July, when the flowers bloom, Valensole is surrounded by a carpet of blues and violets that stretches as far as the eye can see.

Guided tours take busloads of tourists to distilleries to demonstrate how the flower is turned into an essential oil known for its antiseptic and anti-inflammatory qualities. Shops in Valensole offer a wide range of lavender products, from soaps to ice cream.

On every third Sunday of July, farmers celebrate the Lavender Festival, with a parade, musical performances and exhibitions on the village's 90-year history of cultivating lavender.